Taiwan’s first renewable energy prison is set to begin generating power this year, with an estimated capacity of one million kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year. Pingtung Prison, which has decided to harness the county’s plentiful sunlight by installing solar panels on its roof, is expected to not only increase its revenue by selling solar power, but also to be able to cool the building in the summer.

The prison has signed a 20-year contract with a solar power company to build solar panels which would cover its roof of more than 10,000 square meters. The project is expected to be completed before March. Parts of the roof where solar panels have already been installed will begin generating power first.

The solar power project is expected to bring many benefits. In addition to increasing the government’s revenue, the solar panel can help lower inside temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius. Furthermore, the inmates can learn to install and maintain the solar power facilities and get paid for their work.

Since Pingtung Prison is the first prison in Taiwan to use green energy, the Agency of Corrections will evaluate the performance of its solar power project and introduce the project to other prisons and detention centers in Southern Taiwan. While Penghu Prison is to carry out a similar solar power project, Pingtung Detention Center is also planning on issuing an invitation to tenders to develop renewable energy at the center.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-An)

全台第一座綠能監獄屏東監獄今年開始發電，可年產一百萬度電，獄方運用屏東日照資源架設屋頂型太陽能板，除售電增加財源，還有助於舍房夏日降溫。

屏監與太陽能公司簽約二十年，在超過一萬平方公尺面積的屋頂架設太陽能板，今年三月前可全部完工，已架好的樓層陸續產電。

除增加政府收入，屋頂太陽能板可以在夏日發揮舍房降溫效果，減少二至三度室溫，太陽能發電設施的維護及施工，也提供受刑人工作增加收入及學習技能機會，一舉數得。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. generate power v. phr. 發電 (fa1 dian4) 2. harness v. 運用 (yun4 yong4) 3. solar panel n. phr. 太陽能板 (tai4 yang2 neng2 ban3) 4. green energy n. phr. 綠能 (lu4 neng2)



屏東監獄是全台首座綠能監獄，矯正署評估後將在南台灣各監所推廣，澎湖監獄已比照辦理即將投入太陽能發電，屏東看守所也計劃招標發展綠能。

(自由時報記者李立法)