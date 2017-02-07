Adele, the UK’s own “iron lung” singer, is to perform at the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday. She has been nominated for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The Recording Academy announced on Jan. 20 that Adele is to sing at the awards presentation ceremony in the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy has already announced that Metallica, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and Keith Urban will all be on the performance list on the day.

During her performance at the Grammy Awards last year, a microphone fell onto the piano strings, followed by the audio momentarily dropping out.

This year, the singer, who has already won 10 Grammies, has been nominated for another five, including Album of the Year for “25” and Best Pop Vocal Album.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

英國鐵肺歌后愛黛兒週日將在葛萊美獎頒獎典禮獻唱。她獲今年葛萊美獎年度專輯、歌曲和唱片多項提名。

美國錄音學院一月二十日宣布，愛黛兒週日將在洛杉磯史泰博中心頒獎典禮開唱。

美國錄音學院此前曾宣布，金屬製品合唱團、凱莉安德伍、約翰傳奇和齊斯艾本也在當天表演名單中。

愛黛兒去年在葛萊美獎頒獎典禮表演時，鋼琴裡一個麥克風突然掉落鋼琴琴弦上，隨後愛黛兒發生短暫的 「消音」問題。

今年這位已贏得十座葛萊美獎的天后共獲五項提名，包括以專輯「25」獲年度專輯和最佳流行專輯提名。

（中央社）