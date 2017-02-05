With technological advancements, the incidence of cyber warfare is increasing daily. Last year, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), responsible for maintaining European security, was hit by an average of 500 cyber attacks a month, a massive increase of 60 percent on the previous year.

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told Germany’s Die Welt that the majority of these attacks were not by individual hackers, and were carried out with the assistance of institutions of governments hostile to the organization, giving him cause for serious concern.

According to Stoltenberg, the increase in cyber attacks will be one of the issues the next NATO summit is to focus on, in order to reinforce NATO’s defense mechanisms.

He also issued a warning that, should a cyber attack threaten power grids, medical facilities or other crucial infrastructure, the attack will be even more dangerous. He also expressed his concerns that these hackers would be able to harm NATO’s defensive capabilities and armed forces operations, since all military activities are transmitted via the Internet, and any problems could have serious implications.

This year is to be an important year for elections in Europe, and governments of many countries, including Germany, France and the Netherlands, are all expressing concern over cyber attacks. Given this, Stoltenberg also said that NATO has already set up a special emergency task force, to assist governments to maintain network security during election periods.

(CNA, Translated by Paul Cooper)

隨著科技發達，網路戰也日漸頻繁。維護歐洲安全的北大西洋公約組織去年平均每月遭到五百次駭客攻擊，較前一年大增六成。

北約秘書長史托騰柏格向德國世界報表示，其中大多數攻擊並非來自個人駭客，而是「由其他敵對國家的政府機構贊助」，這樣的情況讓他十分擔憂。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. cyber attack n. phr. 駭客攻擊 (hai4 ke4 gong1 ji2) 2. hacker n. 駭客 (hai4 ke4) 3. hostile adj. 敵對 (di2 dui4) 4. power grid n. phr. 能源網絡 (neng2 yuan2 wang3 luo4) 5. infrastructure n. 基礎設施 (ji1 chu3 she4 shi1)



由於網路攻擊情況日漸增多，他表示，北約下回高峰會上將重點討論這項議題，希望能加強北約防禦機制。

他也發出警告，若是網路攻擊危及能源網絡、醫療保健設施或其他關鍵基礎設施，網路攻擊將更具危險性。他也擔憂，這些駭客將傷害北約的防禦能力與武裝部隊作業，畢竟所有軍事活動都是透過網路傳輸，若是出現問題，將造成嚴重損害。

今年是歐洲的重要大選年，包括德國、法國、荷蘭等國政府都對網路攻擊表達擔憂，對此，史托騰柏格也表示，北約已成立特別危機小組，協助各國政府在選舉期間，保護網路系統的安全性。

(中央社)