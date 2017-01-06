Known as one of the “Three Tenors,” Jose Carreras recently announced his intention to retire from singing this year on the conclusion of a farewell tour. The tenor is also due to visit Taiwan, and will hold a one-off concert in Taichung tomorrow at the National Taiwan University of Sport.

Carreras, Placido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti were known as the “Three Tenors.” The Spanish vocalist has performed in public for more than 60 years, since the age of eight. He was diagnosed with leukemia in 1987 but, after beating the disease, he decided to put his gift to use raising funds for cancer patients.

The 71-year-old, who will perform tomorrow with his nephew the Spanish conductor David Gimenez, the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra (NTSO) and Taiwanese soprano Huang Li-chin, is set to sing many of his classic songs.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

三大男高音之一的荷西‧卡列拉斯宣布今年揮別舞台，在巡迴世界演唱後就此封麥。他將台灣唯一的一場演出獻給台中，預計明天在國立台灣體育運動大學台中校區開金嗓。

卡列拉斯和普拉西多‧多明哥、盧奇亞諾‧帕華洛帝並稱三大男高音。這位西班牙聲樂家八歲起就公開演出，迄今六十餘年。他在一九八七年被診斷罹患血癌，戰勝癌症之後，便決心要用歌唱天賦為同樣受到折磨的病友們募款。

這位七十一歲的超級巨星明天將與他的姪子，西班牙指揮家大衛‧賀曼奈茲、國立台灣交響樂團及台灣女高音黃莉錦合作，演出許多經典樂曲。

（中央社）