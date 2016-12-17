About 17 years ago, Mayday arrived on the scene, and now the pop group is putting on nine concerts at the Taipei Arena across the New Year period between today and Jan. 1, replicating nine of the band’s most popular tours. They will be playing tracks from their repertoire during the concerts.

Mayday released its ninth studio album, “History of Tomorrow,” this year, and will be once more joining fans with the New Year countdown. The last time the band played at the Taipei Arena was over four years ago. Apart from a selection of the classics that have become essential to every Mayday concert, the group will also be performing 108 songs selected from the nine albums.

Streaming-music service Spotify has just released its 2016 music charts, and Mayday is on the second spot of Taiwan’s playlist. Most streamed artist of the year is singer J.J. Lin.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

出道十七年的流行樂團五月天，於今日至明年一月一日在台北小巨蛋跨年開唱。九場演唱會將復刻五月天九大經典巡演，嘗試每場挑戰不同曲目。

五月天今年發行第九張專輯「自傳」，再陪歌迷跨年倒數，時隔四年多重回台北小巨蛋開唱。除了每場必唱經典，這次演唱會還從九張專輯選出不重複曲目多達一百零八首。

近日，國際串流音樂服務Spotify公布「二○一六年度音樂排行榜」，五月天榮獲台灣點聽率亞軍，冠軍則是歌手林俊傑。

（中央社）