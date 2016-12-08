The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) faced the unbeaten Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) West team in the Asia Winter Baseball (AWB) pro international league on Sunday. Chan Tsu-hsien and Yang Kuan-wei for the CPBL hit successive safeties in the bottom half of the third inning to gain three points, putting their team into the lead. The sheer firepower of the NPB West team, however, together with the five fielding errors committed by the CPBL throughout the game, saw NPB West victorious with an 11:3 scoreline, securing a total of seven straight wins.

The CPBL manager Chiou Chang-rong commented on the pace of the two Japanese teams in the AWB this year, saying that faster base running has become a major aspect of the game internationally. Chiou partly attributed the higher number of errors over the last few games to this, as it caused the team to make mistakes, and acknowledged that this was an area of their game that needed more work.

The CPBL’s starter Chang Ming-hsiang pitched well, dropping only a single point, but was removed early because he had already reached the pitch count of between 80 and 100 pitches decided by the manager prior to the game. Chang said that he had to work with catcher Kuo Chun-wei to keep the pressure up, and that even though pitching changeups was working in the beginning, NPB West adapted very quickly, with very fast reactions.

(Translated by Paul Cooper)

冬盟中職聯軍週日迎戰賽前未嘗敗績的日職西軍，中職聯軍三局下詹子賢、陽冠威接連安打攻下三分，一度幫球隊取得領先，但日職西軍砲火猛烈，加上中職聯隊全場發生五次守備失誤，日職西軍終場以十一：三擊敗中職聯軍，目前拿下七連勝。

中職聯軍總教練丘昌榮指出，日職兩隊跑壘速度都很快，速度戰也是國際近幾年趨勢，近幾場球隊失誤都比較多，一部分原因是受到對方速度影響，造成細節沒做好，這部分需要持續加強。

中職聯軍先發投手張明翔投得不差，投四點一局失一分，因投到賽前教練定的用球數八十至一百球而提前退場。張明翔說，能有效壓制對方，要歸功捕手郭峻偉配球，今天雖然變速球一開始壓制不錯，但對方也能馬上做出因應，反應很快。

（自由時報）