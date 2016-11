A: Mr Kuo has done very well for himself. He started off selling meat buns, and now he has his own restaurant.

B: That just shows you what hard work will do for you.

A: Yes. And now he’s thinking of expanding, and opening more outlets in the south.

B: Well, he’s certainly earned his success.

A: 郭先生成功致富了。他從賣肉包開始,現在已經有自己的餐廳了。

B: 果然皇天不負苦心人。

A: 是啊,而且他現在還想要擴大營業。在南部開分店。

B: 是喔,這也是他努力的成果。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: