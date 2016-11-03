President Tsai Ing-wen adopted three retired guide dogs last month. Tsai signed the adoption papers for the Labrador Retrievers — Bella, Bunny and Maru — at a ceremony organized by the Huikuang Guide Dog Foundation Taiwan in Sinjhuang District, New Taipei City.

Tsai vowed to build more barrier-free facilities friendly to seeing eye dogs, so that more visually impaired people can take their dogs on public transport and to other public and business venues, without having to worry that their dogs will be barred entry.

Ideally, there should be about 600 guide dogs in Taiwan, but there are only 37 or 38 at present, Tsai said. Around five to six guide dogs retire every year. She said that guide dogs are “intelligent and aware,” and asked the public to learn more about them, or even adopt them after they retire.

(CNA)

蔡英文總統上個月收養三隻退役導盲犬。在惠光導盲犬教育基金會舉辦的儀式上，蔡總統當場簽署了收養同意書，收養三隻退役拉布拉多犬Bella、Bunny和Maru，該基金會位於新北市新莊區。

她宣誓要打造更多無障礙設施，讓視障朋友在搭乘大眾交通工具，及出入公共場所、營業場所時，都能得到導盲犬的協助，而不需擔心他們的狗兒會被禁止進入。

在理想情況下，台灣應該要有六百隻導盲犬，蔡總統說我國目前只有三十七或三十八隻，每年則有約五、六隻退役。她稱讚導盲犬聰明、善解人意，要求大家多了解他們，並在狗兒退役後予以收養。

（張聖恩譯自中央社）