At least 10 people were killed in the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in Quanzhou in China’s Fujian Province, authorities said yesterday.
Rescuers pulled 48 people from the rubble, of whom 38 are still alive, the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management said on social media.
Most of the rescued were taken to hospitals for treatment, some with serious injuries, officials said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The building in the coastal city had been repurposed to house people who recently had contact with patients confirmed with COVID-19, the state-run People’s Daily reported.
The city has recorded 47 cases of the virus.
Video posted online by the ministry’s firefighting department showed rescuers helping children don surgical masks before pulling them from the wreckage of the six-story Xinjia hotel.
A 12-year-old boy told rescuers that his mother was still buried in the rubble.
“She was next to me just now,” he said in the video.
His mother was rescued alive hours later, the ministry said.
Another video released by the ministry showed rescuers squirting water from a bottle into the mouth of a trapped man.
Rescuers were also seen spraying disinfectant on each other between shifts.
Nine people escaped on their own, the ministry said.
Footage published by local media appears to show the hotel collapsing in seconds, with the building’s facade crumbling to the ground, exposing the structure’s steel frame.
Two retail spaces on the first floor had been undergoing renovation since before the Lunar New Year holiday, and construction workers called the hotel’s owner minutes before the collapse to report a deformed pillar, officials said.
Built in 2013, the building was converted to a 66-room hotel that opened in June 2018, Quanzhou authorities said.
The owner has been summoned by police while investigators work to determine whether the renovation or an original structural issue was at fault, the ministry said.
Fifty-eight people who had recently been in regions hard hit by COVID-19 were being quarantined in the hotel, but all had tested negative for the virus, the Quanzhou Evening News reported yesterday.
Additional reporting by AP
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday promoted the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) from a “level 2” to a “level 1” government entity to streamline communication and better contain the spread of COVID-19, while Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) would continue to serve as head of the center. Chen at the weekly Cabinet meeting suggested that Su promote the CECC to a “level 1” entity, Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said, adding that Su accepted the suggestion and reappointed Chen as head of center. With the COVID-19 outbreak escalating around the world, “the best defense for Taiwan is a good
CAUTION: A woman tested positive in her third examination, though with a low viral load, the center said as it raised its alert level for Iran due to a high number of deaths The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 infection in Taiwan and raised its travel advisory for Iran to a level 3 “warning,” urging people to avoid unnecessary travel due to the increased risk of infection there. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said the nation’s 40th confirmed case is a woman in her 70s who lives in northern Taiwan and was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 15, when the ship was under a 14-day quarantine in Yokohama, Japan. She
TRACKING DOWN: Four of the new cases are hospital personnel who had come into contact with a previous case, while the other is a woman who had traveled abroad Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, including four linked to the 34th case who are believed to have been infected in a hospital, bringing Taiwan’s total number of confirmed cases to 39, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Cases 35 through 38 are a janitor and three nurses working at the hospital where the 34th case was hospitalized. The 34th case is a woman living in northern Taiwan who had not traveled overseas in the 14 days prior to being confirmed as having COVID-19, the center said. The CECC believes the woman transmitted the virus to the janitor, who was
RATIONING: From Thursday, people can buy three adult masks and five children’s masks every seven days, as domestic production ramps up to meet demand The Central Epidemic Control Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 and announced that people would be allowed to buy more masks per week at pharmacies from Thursday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said the latest confirmed case — the nation’s 41st — is a woman in her 20s, who is the daughter of the 34th case announced on Friday. “The woman visited her mother many times and took care of her while she was hospitalized,” he said. “Her first test for COVID-19 was negative, but her second test was positive.” The 34th case