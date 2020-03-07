Afghanistan probe approved; Kabul political rally struck

AP and AFP, THE HAGUE, Netherlands, and KABUL





An attack on a political rally in Kabul yesterday left at least 18 people wounded, an official said, while on Thursday, appeals judges at the International Criminal Court said that prosecutors could open an investigation targeting the Taliban, Afghan forces and US military and CIA personnel for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the assault, which occurred at a commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari — a politician from the Hazara ethnic group, most of whom are Shiite.

An Islamic State group-claimed attack on the same ceremony last year killed at least 11 people.

US soldiers look out over hillsides at an Afghan National Army checkpoint in Wardak Province, Afghanistan, on June 6 last year. Photo: AFP

Afghan Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that gunfire had erupted from a construction site near the ceremony.

At least 18 people had been wounded, he said.

“Soon after the attack, police forces and police special forces units rushed to the scene,” Rahimi told a local news station, adding that sporadic gunfire was ongoing.

Photographs on social media showed at least two bodies, but there was no official word on a death toll.

The decision in The Hague marked the first time the court’s prosecutor has been authorized to investigate US forces.

Washington rejects the court’s jurisdiction and refuses to cooperate with it.

In 2018, then-White House national security adviser John Bolton said that the court established in 2002 to prosecute atrocities throughout the world “ unacceptably threatens American sovereignty and US national security interests.”

The global court set itself on a collision course with Washington with Thursday’s decision to uphold an appeal by prosecutors against a pretrial chamber’s rejection in April last year of prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s request to open a probe in Afghanistan.

Pretrial judges last year acknowledged that widespread crimes have been committed in Afghanistan, but rejected the investigation, saying that it would not be in the interests of justice because the expected lack of cooperation meant convictions would ultimately be unlikely.

That decision drew fierce criticism from human rights organizations, which said that it neglected the desire of victims to see justice in Afghanistan and effectively rewarded states that refused to cooperate with the court.