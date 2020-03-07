An attack on a political rally in Kabul yesterday left at least 18 people wounded, an official said, while on Thursday, appeals judges at the International Criminal Court said that prosecutors could open an investigation targeting the Taliban, Afghan forces and US military and CIA personnel for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The Taliban denied responsibility for the assault, which occurred at a commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari — a politician from the Hazara ethnic group, most of whom are Shiite.
An Islamic State group-claimed attack on the same ceremony last year killed at least 11 people.
Photo: AFP
Afghan Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that gunfire had erupted from a construction site near the ceremony.
At least 18 people had been wounded, he said.
“Soon after the attack, police forces and police special forces units rushed to the scene,” Rahimi told a local news station, adding that sporadic gunfire was ongoing.
Photographs on social media showed at least two bodies, but there was no official word on a death toll.
The decision in The Hague marked the first time the court’s prosecutor has been authorized to investigate US forces.
Washington rejects the court’s jurisdiction and refuses to cooperate with it.
In 2018, then-White House national security adviser John Bolton said that the court established in 2002 to prosecute atrocities throughout the world “ unacceptably threatens American sovereignty and US national security interests.”
The global court set itself on a collision course with Washington with Thursday’s decision to uphold an appeal by prosecutors against a pretrial chamber’s rejection in April last year of prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s request to open a probe in Afghanistan.
Pretrial judges last year acknowledged that widespread crimes have been committed in Afghanistan, but rejected the investigation, saying that it would not be in the interests of justice because the expected lack of cooperation meant convictions would ultimately be unlikely.
That decision drew fierce criticism from human rights organizations, which said that it neglected the desire of victims to see justice in Afghanistan and effectively rewarded states that refused to cooperate with the court.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday promoted the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) from a “level 2” to a “level 1” government entity to streamline communication and better contain the spread of COVID-19, while Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) would continue to serve as head of the center. Chen at the weekly Cabinet meeting suggested that Su promote the CECC to a “level 1” entity, Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said, adding that Su accepted the suggestion and reappointed Chen as head of center. With the COVID-19 outbreak escalating around the world, “the best defense for Taiwan is a good
CAUTION: A woman tested positive in her third examination, though with a low viral load, the center said as it raised its alert level for Iran due to a high number of deaths The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 infection in Taiwan and raised its travel advisory for Iran to a level 3 “warning,” urging people to avoid unnecessary travel due to the increased risk of infection there. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said the nation’s 40th confirmed case is a woman in her 70s who lives in northern Taiwan and was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 15, when the ship was under a 14-day quarantine in Yokohama, Japan. She
TRACKING DOWN: Four of the new cases are hospital personnel who had come into contact with a previous case, while the other is a woman who had traveled abroad Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, including four linked to the 34th case who are believed to have been infected in a hospital, bringing Taiwan’s total number of confirmed cases to 39, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Cases 35 through 38 are a janitor and three nurses working at the hospital where the 34th case was hospitalized. The 34th case is a woman living in northern Taiwan who had not traveled overseas in the 14 days prior to being confirmed as having COVID-19, the center said. The CECC believes the woman transmitted the virus to the janitor, who was
RATIONING: From Thursday, people can buy three adult masks and five children’s masks every seven days, as domestic production ramps up to meet demand The Central Epidemic Control Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 and announced that people would be allowed to buy more masks per week at pharmacies from Thursday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said the latest confirmed case — the nation’s 41st — is a woman in her 20s, who is the daughter of the 34th case announced on Friday. “The woman visited her mother many times and took care of her while she was hospitalized,” he said. “Her first test for COVID-19 was negative, but her second test was positive.” The 34th case