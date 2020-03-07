Seoul yesterday threatened to retaliate over what it called Tokyo’s “irrational” plan to quarantine arrivals from South Korea over an outbreak of COVID-19.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday announced that foreign arrivals who have recently been in China or South Korea would be required to spend 14 days in quarantine.
South Korea’s two biggest airlines, Korean Air and Asiana, yesterday announced the cancelations of most or all of their flights to Japan once the measure takes effect, while K-pop band Super Junior indefinitely postponed their upcoming shows in Japan.
Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea has reported more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases — the highest total outside China — and about 60 countries and regions have imposed travel bans or quarantine on arrivals from the world’s 12th-largest economy.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced seven more deaths, taking the nation’s toll to 42.
However, it has taken particular issue with Japan’s restrictions, with the presidential office calling the decision “irrational” and contrasting its “scientific and transparent” outbreak control campaign with Tokyo’s “opaque and passive” efforts.
The South Korean National Security Office agreed to consider “necessary measures based on the principle of reciprocity,” the Blue House said in a statement.
Seoul summoned the Japanese ambassador to protest, with South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha telling him: “Japan’s action this time was not only unfriendly, but also unscientific.”
The ministry accused Tokyo of ulterior motives, saying in a statement: “We can’t help but question whether Japan has other motives than containing the outbreak.”
Japan has reported 360 confirmed cases and six deaths from the illness, and a handful of countries have blocked arrivals from it or imposed restrictions.
About 40 countries and regions have banned entry to foreigners who have recently been in South Korea, while more than 20 require quarantine, as do several parts of China.
Seoul has not protested to Beijing over those decisions, despite facing domestic criticism itself for not banning all arrivals from China, rather than only those from Hubei, the province at the center of the epidemic.
