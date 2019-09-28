DPP lawmakers propose rules on CCP propaganda

By Huang Hsin-po and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday proposed amendments that would stipulate prison sentences of three to 10 years for people convicted of spreading Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda that is deemed to endanger national security.

The draft amendments to the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) was sponsored by DPP legislators Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃), Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) and Su Chen-ching (蘇震清), and cosponsored by 16 other DPP lawmakers.

The bill says that no citizen, legal person, public or private corporation, organization registered in Taiwan or other entity should spread political propaganda from the CCP, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) or the People’s Republic of China (PRC) government, or any political institutions or its agents, that would harm national security.

All such entities are prohibited from making any resolution, statement or joint statement that would negatively affect national security when attending any meetings held by the CCP, PLA or PRC government, it says.

All competent authorities are authorized to summon any person, organization or corporation for questioning should they have a factual basis to suspect them of breaking the law, it says, adding that if necessary, those entities should provide proof to corroborate their statements.

The bill stipulates a jail term of three to 10 years and/or a fine of up to NT$7 million (US$225,501) for contravening the regulations.

If summoned for questioning and the person, organization or corporation fails to attend, remains silent, gives a false statement or refuses to provide proof, they could face cumulative fines of between NT$100,000 and NT$1 million, the bill says.

The DPP lawmakers also proposed draft amendments to the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法), the Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法) and the Cable Television Act (有線廣播電視法).

Those amendments say that the government, citizens and affiliated groups of any country that is at war or in a state of armed standoff with Taiwan are barred from conducting business in the broadcasting industry and prohibited from holding the positions of manager, founder, shareholder, president or controller.

Whether a company has been broadcasting misinformation or failing to verify its sources should be a factor when competent authorities review requests to renew permits, the amendments say.