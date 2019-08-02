Ko launches ‘Taiwan people’s party’

By Chen Ching-min and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday announced that he has registered a new political party that would “use ‘Taiwan’ as its name and the people as its foundation.”

With the forming of the new party — whose Chinese-language name (台灣民眾黨) roughly translates to “Taiwan people’s party,” an official English name is to be announced on Tuesday next week — Ko said that he hoped to give Taiwanese a choice other than the pan-blue and pan-green camps.

The new party would prioritize professionalism and respect for the will of the people in its policymaking, he said, adding that it would work diligently and free of corruption.

Ko was joined by Taipei City Government deputy spokeswoman Huang Ching-ying and Taipei City councilors Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平) and Hsu Li-hsin (徐立信) when making the announcement in the morning at Taipei City Hall.

Ko, who political pundits have speculated might run in next year’s presidential election, said that when he first ran for mayor in 2014 as an independent, he argued that changing the nation’s political culture must start with the capital.

Since then, he has maintained that an administration should focus seriously only on what needs to be done, he added.

Ko said that before he had resolved to run for mayor, he first joined a study group at the Hsin Kang Foundation of Culture and Education to engage the public at a cultural level.

In the five years since, as mayor he has participated in the annual Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage and joined a study group at the foundation again, he said, adding that the experiences reminded him of his original aspirations.

“Governance is not difficult, you just need to face your conscience. Holding office is not difficult if you always remember your original intentions,” Ko said. “People need to see the practical effects of politics in their everyday lives.”

Responding to criticism that he lacks a core ideology, Ko said that his political philosophy was aimed at “what benefits Taiwan as a whole, and what provides the greatest well-being for Taiwanese.”

Seeking either Taiwanese independence or unification with China, or advocating the so-called “1992 consensus,” does not constitute a core ideology, he said.

The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Taiwan’s political system has been damaged since 2000, before which the KMT’s firm grip on government meant that it could focus on economic development, Ko said.

In the past, the KMT had talented officials like former minister of finance Lee Kuo-ting (李國鼎) and former premier Sun Yun-suan (孫運璿) to handle economic policies, he said.

“However, in the past few years things such as the new Shenao Power Plant, a project worth more than NT$10 billion [US$320.7 million], have been axed overnight,” Ko said. “They say Taiwan’s power supply is adequate. What a joke!”

Ko said that he visited a coal-fired power plant in Yokohama, Japan, and saw no noise or pollution from the facility.

“It is not about coal being clean or dirty, it is about people being clean or dirty,” he said.