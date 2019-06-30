Stalled talks quell hope of strike end

By Cheng Wei-chi, Liao Chien-ying and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The Taoyuan Flight Attendants’ Union yesterday afternoon said that its members had voted to end their 10-day strike and accept terms offered by EVA Airways (長榮航空), but the agreement was again thrown into question after negotiations broke down last night.

Airline officials and five union representatives on Friday drafted a tentative deal after the airline expressed the hope that the dispute could be concluded soon and promised not to retaliate against the strikers, sources said.

The deal was then submitted to union members, who voted in favor of ending the strike after 14 hours of voting from 10pm on Friday to noon yesterday, they said.

The terms and conditions proposed by EVA included a pledge that the company would not take action against the strikers and would cooperate with the union to end the strike, sources said.

The airline also agreed to a bonus of NT$300 and NT$500 per round trip for overnight and transoceanic flights, and that it would allow attendants to rest overnight on flights BR198 and BR108 that fly to Tokyo from October to March, as well as on BR716 to Beijing from April to August, excluding May.

EVA would also host monthly employer-employee meetings, a quarterly board of directors or general manager’s meeting, and semi-annual reviews of duty rosters and work arrangements on regular, predetermined dates, the proposed agreement says.

A personnel evaluation committee is to include five elected instructors who are to take turns, one coevaluator with the right to speak and vote, and one serving flight attendant to accompany the person being evaluated, it says.

The union is also to appoint 11 people as directors or supervisors on the board, who are to be entitled to 25 annual paid leave days for participating in board affairs and would receive the company’s cooperation when arranging their schedules.

After the vote, the two parties were discussing a formal agreement at the Taoyuan City Government, but the talks broke down as they once again could not agree on the terms.

Separately, Travel Agent Association of Taiwan chairman Hsiao Po-jen (蕭博仁) reiterated that the government should require airline workers to give employers advance notice when planning a strike.

