US, Mexico reach deal to suspend tariffs, Trump says

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump has announced that he had suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico, saying on Twitter that the country “has agreed to take strong measures” to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the US.

However, the deal the two neighbors agreed to falls short of some of the dramatic overhauls the US had pushed for.

A “US-Mexico Joint Declaration” released by the US Department of State late on Friday said that the US “will immediately expand the implementation” of a program that returns asylum seekers who cross the southern border to Mexico while their claims are adjudicated.

Mexico would “offer jobs, healthcare and education” to those people, the agreement stated.

Mexico has also agreed, it said, to take “unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration,” including the deployment of the Mexican National Guard throughout the country, especially on its southern border with Guatemala.

Mexico is taking “decisive action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organizations, as well as their illicit financial and transportation networks,” the department said.

The move puts to an end — for now — a threat that had sparked dire warnings from members of Trump’s own party, who said the tariffs would damage the economy, drive up prices for consumers and imperil an updated North American trade pact.

Trump’s Friday night tweet marked a sharp reversal from earlier in the day, when White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters: “Our position has not changed. The tariffs are going forward as of Monday.”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter: “Thanks to the support of all Mexicans, the imposition of tariffs on Mexican products exported to the USA has been avoided.”

He called for a gathering to celebrate in Tijuana yesterday.

The changes, in part, continue steps the Trump administration was already taking.

The US announced in December last year that it would make some asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases were being proceeded — a begrudging agreement with Mexico that has taken months to scale and that has been plagued with glitches, including wrong court dates, travel problems and issues with lawyers reaching their clients.

US Department of Homeland Security officials have been ramping up slowly and were already working to spread the program along the border before the latest blowup.

About 10,000 people have been returned to Mexico to wait out the processing of their immigration cases since the program began on Jan. 29.

More than 100,000 migrants are crossing the US border each month, but not everyone claims asylum and migrants can wait an entire year before making a claim.

Any sizable increase might also be difficult to achieve.

At the San Ysidro crossing alone, Mexico had been prepared to accept up to 120 asylum seekers per week, but for the first six weeks only 40 people per week were returned.