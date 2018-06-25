Therapy center to help the persecuted

By Chen Yu-fu / Staff reporter

The Transitional Justice Commission has said that it would establish a psychotherapy center for survivors of political repression as part of a pilot program.

Although martial law was lifted more than three decades ago, the need to provide psychotherapy to people suffering psychological trauma caused by political repression has remained unaddressed, the commission said.

Many survivors, their families, as well as family members of political victims, still suffer from psychological stresses caused by traumatic memories, it said.

The commission said it has asked the National Property Administration for space in a government building that could be turned into a psychotherapy center dedicated to treating people with mental trauma caused by political repression.

The commission’s leading officials have met with Taiwan 228 Incident Care Association director-general Pan Hsin-hsing (潘信行) and 228 Memorial Foundation director Lin Li-tsai (林黎彩) to promote the program.

Family members of political victims were pleased with the plan and urged the commission to follow it through, the commission said.

“Efforts to make psychotherapy available to people suffering from trauma related to political repression is one of the commission’s key tasks,” commission deputy chairman Chang Tien-chin (張天欽) said.

While the commission has yet to announce a date for the opening of the center, it expects to provide treatment to 3,000 to 5,000 people, including survivors of political repression, their families and family members of political repression victims, as well as guilt-ridden perpetrators, he said.

There are examples in other countries in which perpetrators suffer from long-term sleeping disorders due to feelings of guilt, a commission member said.

The nation should have an independent psychotherapy center exclusively dedicated to people traumatized by political repression, rather than offering such services at local hospitals and clinics, the commission said.

Professionals at the center would contact survivors of political repression, their families and family members of political victims by telephone to inquire if they need therapy, and encourage them to seek help for any trauma-related conditions, it said.

In Germany, where similar services are available, patients first see a psychiatrist, who makes a diagnosis and decides whether to transfer the patient to a therapist, said a commission member who declined to be named.

The commission is still planning the program and has yet to decide whether to adopt procedures similar to Germany’s, they said.

After the pilot program’s conclusion, the commission would establish a policy for a long-term psychotherapy program to allow the Ministry of Health and Welfare to take over, they added.