Democracy in Taiwan praised by US lawmaker

Staff writer, with CNA, ONTARIO, California

US Representative Ed Royce on Sunday praised Taiwan’s democracy before he boarded a China Airlines (中華航空) plane for the return flight of the airline’s inaugural direct Taipei-Ontario, California, service.

That Taiwan and the US share the same democratic values is the reason the US Congress passed the Taiwan Travel Act earlier this month, the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs told reporters at the Ontario International Airport, east of Los Angeles.

Taiwan’s devotion to establishing a democratic system that allows its people to enjoy human rights and the rule of law is the reason the committee passed the act and why it is so important, Royce said.

US President Donald Trump on March 17 signed the non-binding resolution to promote high-level meetings between Taiwanese and US officials.

Royce played a key role in making the Taipei-Ontario non-stop route possible.

He said he looks forward to the new route promoting economic development in southern California’s San Gabriel Valley and North Orange County by creating business opportunities and jobs.

The congressman and his wife, Marie, an assistant US secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs, were scheduled to arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport last night for what would be his sixth visit to Taiwan as a US lawmaker.

He is scheduled to visit the Legislative Yuan later today, where he is to receive the Congressional Honorary Medal from Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) and take part in a discussion with members of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee.

Royce in January announced that he would not be seeking re-election this year after 26 years, but an aide, Young Kim, has entered the race for his seat.