Serbian mayor dies eating lunch in Yilan after passing out

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter, with CNA

A Serbian mayor visiting Taiwan died after loosing conciousness during lunch at a restaurant in Yilan yesterday.

According to local media reports, the mayor, whose name was not officially disclosed for privacy reasons, was having lunch at Luna Plaza at about noon when he collapsed.

Despite being immediately taken to the National Yang Ming University Hospital, doctors were unable to revive the man and he was pronounced dead at 1:25pm.

The Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper) quoted an anonymous source as saying that the mayor collapsed after taking a bite of bread.

An autopsy will not be performed unless the mayor’s family has doubts about his cause of death, the source said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement confirming that a member of a Serbian economic development delegation died while visiting Yilan, without revealing the official’s identity.

“The ministry expresses our deepest regret over this unfortunate accident,” the ministry said, adding that it has sent officials to Serbia to provide necessary assistance and instructed the Taipei Representative Office in Budapest, Hungary, to offer the deceased’s family its assistance.