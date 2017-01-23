Women lead global rallies against Trump

Reuters, WASHINGTON

Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets of major US cities to lead an unprecedented wave of international protests against US President Donald Trump, mocking and denouncing the new US leader the day after his inauguration.

Women activists, outraged by Trump’s campaign rhetoric and behavior they found to be especially misogynistic, on Saturday spearheaded scores of marches in the US and sympathy rallies around the world.

Organizers said they drew about 5 million protesters in all, far surpassing crowd expectations.

The demonstrations also highlighted strong discontent over Trump’s comments and policy positions toward a wide range of groups, including Mexican immigrants, Muslims, the disabled and environmentalists.

In contrast to the heated, often shrill tone of the presidential campaign, and the grim imagery of “American carnage” Trump evoked in his inaugural address, the mood during Saturday’s protests was largely upbeat, even festive.

Chanting such slogans as, “We need a real leader, not a creepy tweeter,” and “Hey-hey, ho-ho, Donald Trump has got to go,” many marchers wore knitted pink cat-eared “pussy hats” in a reference to Trump’s boast, in a 2005 video made public weeks before the election, about grabbing women by the genitals.

While women constituted the bulk of the demonstrators, many were accompanied by husbands, boyfriends and children.

The planned centerpiece of the protests, a Women’s March on Washington, appeared to draw larger crowds than turned out a day earlier to witness Trump’s swearing-in on the steps of the US Capitol.

No official estimates of the turnout were available, but it clearly exceeded the 200,000 marchers projected in advance by organizers, filling long stretches of downtown Washington around the White House and the National Mall.

Hundreds of thousands more women thronged New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and Boston, adding to a public outpouring of mass dissent against Trump unmatched in modern US politics for a new president’s first full day in office.

So-called Sister March organizers estimated 750,000 demonstrators swarmed the streets of Los Angeles, one of the largest of Saturday’s gatherings.

Police said the turnout there was as big or bigger than a 2006 pro-immigration march that drew 500,000.

About 400,000 marchers assembled in New York City, according to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, though organizers put the number there at 600,000.

The Chicago event grew so large that organizers staged a rally rather than trying to parade through the city. Police said more than 125,000 people attended, while sponsors estimated the crowd at 200,000, the same tally they reported for Boston and Denver.

Smaller protests were held in such cities as Seattle, Portland, Oregon, Madison, Wisconsin and Bismarck, North Dakota.

The protests, mostly peaceful, illustrated the depth of division in a country still reeling from the bitterly fought election campaign. Trump stunned the world by defeating Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton, a former US secretary of state and first lady who made history as the first woman nominated for president by a major US political party.

Pam Foster, a resident of Ridgway, Colorado, said the atmosphere in Washington reminded her of mass protests during the 1960s and 1970s against the Vietnam War and in favor of civil rights and women’s rights.