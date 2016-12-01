Former EVA boss planning new airline

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Former EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) is poised to re-enter the airline industry with his own venture, a source close to the matter said yesterday.

Chang has been preparing to found a new airline and has registered the name of the venture with regulators, former EVA spokesperson Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) was quoted as saying in a report by the Chinese-language Wealth magazine.

Chang has registered the company with the Ministry of Economic Affair’s Department of Commerce, Nieh said, without providing further details.

Nieh said that Chang has not explored the option of collaborating in a new airline venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘), who also owns an air charter company.

The new airline is rumored to be for charter flights, tapping the premium business travel market with a fleet of 10 aircraft with passenger capacity of fewer than 19, a report by the Chinese-language United Daily News said.

The firm is expected to be launched in July or August next year, the newspaper said.

Confirmation of Chang’s intention to start his own airline came after reports that he had declined to be involved in the restructuring of TransAsia Airways Corp (復興航空).

In March, Chang was removed from his post as EVA chairman in the aftermath of a battle with rival heirs that ensued following the death of his father, Evergreen Group (長榮集團) founder Chang Yung-fa (張榮發), two months earlier.

Nieh, a 40-year veteran with Evergreen Group, was also removed from his post.

EVA is not surprised at the outcome, as Chang Kuo-wei has always been passionate about the airline industry, EVA spokesperson J.C. Kuo (柯金城) said, while expressing his best wishes for the venture.

China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) said it welcomes new players in the industry.