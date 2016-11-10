Tsai sends congratulations to Trump, thanks Obama

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday congratulated US president-elect Donald Trump on his victory and reaffirmed the Taiwan-US relationship, saying the two nations will continue to build a strong relationship based on common values.

Tsai sent her congratulations to Trump and his running mate, Indiana Governor Mike Pence.

“The US is the most important democracy in the world as well as Taiwan’s most solid partner. We are looking forward to working with Trump’s administration in deepening the US-Taiwan relationship and turning [Taipei into] a key foundation for maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region,” Tsai said in a statement issued by the Presidential Office.

She also expressed gratitude to US President Barack Obama and his administration for supporting and cooperating with Taiwan, and expressed hope that Washington would continue its role in maintaining regional security during the presidential transition.

In a letter of congratulations sent to Trump, Tsai said the Taiwan-US relationship is built on common values including freedom, democracy and human rights, as well as shared interests in developing peace and stability.

The two nations have engaged in extensive cooperation and as a result, the bilateral relationship has progressed, she said.

“Taiwan will continue to be the US’ reliable ally in regional and international affairs. We are confident that with our concerted efforts, the two nations’ friendly and mutually beneficial partnership would be further strengthened,” she said.

American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Kin Moy expressed confidence that bilateral relations would remain consistent.

“Over the last few decades, the US-Taiwan relationship has been extremely resilient, regardless of whether it is a Republican administration or a Democratic administration. I have served in both and I have seen the consistency there. There is so much support in the US for Taiwan and so much support for the US-Taiwan relationship,” Moy said on the sidelines of an election watch event held by the AIT in Taipei. “I have a great deal of confidence that we will continue in a very positive direction and a positive trajectory.”

Additional reporting by Stacy Hsu