Trump triumphs

Reuters

Republican Donald Trump stunned the world by defeating heavily favored Democratic rival Hillary Rodham Clinton in Tuesday’s US presidential election, ending eight years of Democratic rule and sending the US on a new, uncertain path.

A wealthy real-estate developer and former reality television host, Trump rode a wave of anger toward Washington insiders to win the White House race against Clinton, whose gold-plated establishment resume included stints as a first lady, US senator and secretary of state.

US President Barack Obama, who campaigned hard against Trump, telephoned the Republican “to congratulate him on his victory” and invited him to the White House for a meeting today, the White House said in a statement.

“Ensuring a smooth transition of power is one of the top priorities the president identified at the beginning of the year and a meeting with the president-elect is the next step,” the White House said.

Trump collected enough of the 270 state-by-state electoral votes needed to win a four-year term that starts on Jan. 20, taking battleground states where presidential elections are traditionally decided, US television networks projected.

He appeared with his family before cheering supporters in a New York City hotel ballroom, saying it was time to heal the divisions caused by the campaign and find common ground after a campaign that exposed deep differences among Americans.

“It is time for us to come together as one united people,” Trump said. “I will be president for all Americans.”

He said he had received a call from Clinton to congratulate him on the win and praised her for her service and a hard-fought campaign.

His comments were an abrupt departure from his campaign trail rhetoric in which he repeatedly slammed Clinton as “crooked” amid supporters’ chants of “lock her up.”

However, Trump’s campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, yesterday did not rule out the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton’s past conduct, a threat Trump made in an election debate last month.

Despite losing the state-by-state electoral battle that determines the US presidency, Clinton narrowly led Trump in the nationwide popular vote, according to US media tallies.

It is the second time in 16 years that a Democratic candidate lost the presidency despite winning more votes than the victor.

In 2000, then-US vice president Al Gore got more votes than Republican candidate George W Bush.

Republicans also kept control of the US Congress.

At Clinton’s election event in New York City, an electric atmosphere among supporters expecting to see her become the US’ first woman president dissipated.

Clinton did not immediately make a concession speech, instead sending campaign chairman John Podesta out to tell her supporters to go home.

“We’re not going to have anything more to say tonight,” he said.

She was scheduled to speak to aides yesterday morning in New York City, but as of press time last night, she had not yet appeared.

Aides said her remarks would be aimed at aides and staff.

Prevailing in a cliffhanger race that opinion polls had clearly forecast as favoring a Clinton victory, Trump won avid support among a core base of white non-college educated workers with his promise to be the “greatest jobs president that God ever created.”

In his victory speech, he said he had a great economic plan, would embark on a project to rebuild US infrastructure and would double US economic growth.