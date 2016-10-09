Singer Kuo dies during concert

By Tsai Ching-hua, Hung Ting-hung and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Kuo Chin-fa (郭金發), a famous singer in the 1960s who sang in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese), yesterday fell unconscious during a performance in Kaohsiung and was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Made famous by his signature song Hot Rice Dumpling (燒肉粽), Kuo was invited to sing at an event in Weiwuying Township (衛武營) in the city’s Fengshan District (鳳山) to mark the Double Ninth Festival (重陽節), the traditional senior citizens’ day which falls on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month.

According to audience members, Kuo performed his first two songs without incident, but as he started singing his third song, Hot Rice Dumpling, the audience noticed something was wrong.

“At first we thought that the microphone had gone dead as there was no sound, but then Kuo fell over on the stage,” witnesses said, adding that that emergency first aid attempts failed to revive the singer and the district office called an ambulance and he was taken to the Kaohsiung Armed Forces General Hospital.

While the event continued and the audience wished the best for Kuo, the hospital declared he was beyond treatment and pronounced him dead at 7:19pm.

Born in 1944, Kuo first discovered his love of singing when he entered a competition as a 15-year-old.

He was officially introduced to the singing industry at 17 by Yeh Chun-lin (葉俊麟), a renowned Taiwanese song writer.

Although he released hundreds of albums, Kuo remains most well-known for his signature song, as well as his rich baritone voice.

Later in life, Kuo started his own rice dumpling business in Kaohsiung, but the restaurant has since closed.

Though himself a singer, Kuo had expectations for his son, Kuo Chien-meng (郭建盟), to become a politician.

Kuo Chien-meng had been elected a Kaohsiung city councilor twice as a member of the Taiwan Solidarity Union before becoming a part of Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu’s (陳菊) team.

In 2010, Kuo Chien-meng was nominated for city councilor by the Democratic Progressive Party and was voted into office. He won a subsequent term in 2014.