Taiwan’s fortune-tellers: what’s in store for 2020

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

People born in the Year of the Sheep should count it a blessing if they make it through this year in one piece. Our favorite fortune teller Wisdom Tsai (蔡上機) urges all Sheep to keep their cool and be extremely vigilant this year to avoid accidents, robberies, legal woes and even violent death.

Tsai discourages any type of risky behavior, stressing multiple times that Sheep should shun all types of conflicts and strictly abide by the law. But that’s not enough: they need to constantly watch their back, especially Sheep in the following professions: vehicle operators, secret agents, bomb disposal technicians, police, soldiers, firefighters, lifeguards, bodyguards, gangsters, construction workers and tour operators.

“You will be cutting your way through thistles and thorns this year,” Tsai writes. “It will be difficult with dangers lurking everywhere. Don’t wish for luck, fame or fortune — be glad to have peace and health.”

Each year, the white-haired, young-faced Tsai ranks the zodiac signs according to general luck, finances, career, love, marriage and health. Rats, Tigers and Horses top the list and should have little to worry about (although they should also avoid conflict and breaking the law) while Sheep, Snakes and Rabbits should just clench their teeth and wait the year out.

If you are one of the bottom three, don’t despair. There are many methods to tell this year’s fortune. Chan Wei-chung (詹惟中), for example, looks at one’s lunar birth month and the last digit of one’s Western birth year. And you can always get a second opinion: the 2020 Good Luck Bible (2020開運聖經) actually predicts quite a good year for Sheep, although its credibility is shaky as it proclaimed that there was no way the Democratic Progressive Party would win last month’s election.

‘STAY SINGLE’

Tsai’s overall predictions for Taiwan aren’t exactly illuminating, pointing to the continued politicization of all aspects of life, the growing presence of “Internet armies,” worsening internal discord “that is scarier than the Chinese threat” and the increased migration of Hong Kong residents to Taiwan.

One does not need to be a clairvoyant to declare that Taiwan might lose a few more allies and that it will be rejected if it applies for UN membership. Nothing too interesting there, but if you’re into stocks, you might want to avoid companies specializing in food and drink, general goods, entertainment, health and hotels.

Now, back to the poor Sheep. Their love life will also be grim, as existing relationships will fade and their sex life will lose spark. They might be able to gain financially from work-related romance, but it will put their reputation at risk. Marriages will be full of arguments, pregnancy will be difficult, divorce is likely and those thinking of tying the knot may encounter sudden obstacles.

“It’s advisable to spend this year happily single and free of bonds,” Tsai writes.

But apparently, being single isn’t the worst that can happen. Snakes and Rabbits both face a chaotic and turbulent year where relationships gone awry may lead to violence, lawsuits, jail time and even murder.

“If you can break up with someone smoothly, that’s already very fortunate,” Tsai writes about Snakes. “You could be threatened, blackmailed or imprisoned, and in the worst case, put your life in danger … Do not get involved with people you don’t know well, they might be ‘scary lovers’ who will turn violent if rejected.”