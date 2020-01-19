Taiwan in Time: Fixing the KMT, 1950 edition

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Jan. 20 to Jan. 26

Party members calling for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) to reform after last week’s elections have been using the word gaizao (改造) — the exact same phrase the party used 70 years ago for its two-year restructuring plan.

Although using the same word, the nature and circumstances of the two events are vastly different. In 1950, the KMT had just retreated to Taiwan after losing the Chinese Civil War, and its leader Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) has just resumed his presidency on March 1.

Chen Sheau-huey (陳曉慧) writes in “Revolution from the top down: a study on the reform of Kuomintang” (由上而下的革命：中國國民黨改造之研究), “After losing China, could the KMT discard its old baggage, shed its weak and corrupt image and create a new opportunity to oppose the communists and reclaim their country?” The KMT even considered changing its name to signal a new beginning at one point, but ultimately decided not to.

Chen writes that historians generally offer two different takes on the results. One side states that the restructuring process gave the KMT new life to secure its footing in Taiwan, and using the island as a centralized base, the party was able to build Taiwan’s economy and launch it to prosperity. Critics, however, say that it merely led to a redistribution of power within the KMT that allowed Chiang to rule Taiwan as a strongman.

Nevertheless, “by the end of the process in October 1952, the reformed KMT essentially had complete control over the Republic of China government as well as Taiwan,” Chen writes.

NEED FOR CHANGE

Chiang originally drafted the party restructuring plan in July 1949 to better deal with the ongoing Chinese Civil War, but after the KMT’s expulsion from China, he had to reconsider the entire operation. A new plan was devised in January 1950.

By then, the Korean War was underway and the US had changed its policy on not helping Taiwan, sending the Taiwan Patrol Force to keep both sides from attacking each other. Chiang took this lull in action to launch the plan.

Chiang notes in the plan’s introduction that this would be the KMT’s sixth such restructuring, the first taking place in 1914 when founder Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) established the Chinese Revolutionary Party in exile after the demise of the Nationalist Party.

“In the past 40 years, every time our country’s survival and the success of our national revolution was at stake, we dedicated ourselves to party reform,” he writes.

Aside from internal instability caused by government misrule after World War II and the massive influx of refugees from China, the party was also plagued by infighting that intensified after World War II. Chen lists four major factions within the party when the reform began, most notably the CC Clique led by brothers Chen Kuo-fu (陳果夫) and Chen Li-fu (陳立夫), whose uncle was an early mentor of Chiang. The KMT believed that internal discord, in addition to disconnect with the general populace, was the main reason they lost the Chinese Civil War.

On Aug. 5, 1950, the 16-person restructuring committee began its work. Chen writes that the committee was made up of relatively young and well-educated party members with close ties to Chiang, including then-premier Chen Cheng (陳誠) and Chiang’s son, Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國).

In September, the KMT announced its updated political objectives: “To reform the organization of the party, to establish discipline within the party, to change the party’s operational methods, and transform the party into a powerful fighting body that carried out the Three Principles of the People,” as well as “stabilizing and developing Taiwan.”