The wild south of Laos

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

It’s 3am and I’m stranded in a town where there’s nothing but endless stalls selling grilled chicken. I had barely fallen asleep on the grueling sleeper bus — where I have to share a tiny bed with a stranger — when I’m told to get off here.

Using Lao, the attendant tells me how to proceed, and of course I don’t understand. A few women approach the bus and sell a few grilled chickens-on-a-stick, and the bus drives off. As if things aren’t surreal enough, my savior comes in the form of a heavyset Lao man with tattoos all over his shaved head holding two bags of limes. He speaks decent English and helps me get on the right transfer to Savannakhet, the sleepy second-largest city in Laos.

Such is traveling in the central and southern parts of Laos, which is one of the least visited countries in Southeast Asia with 4.1 million international arrivals in 2018. By comparison, its popular neighbor, Thailand, saw 38.3 million foreign visitors that year.

Most tourists seem to prefer the north, flocking to the backpacker havens of Luang Prabang and Vang Vieng and exploring the countryside from there. But anything could happen in a place like Savannakhet, where there’s little foreign tourism infrastructure and locals are still excited to see visitors. I was invited by strangers to family parties and a cock fight, grilled fish with locals in a rural village and shared nachos with a Lao-American in an Indian-run guesthouse that somehow served amazing Tex-Mex.

“I should introduce you to my sister-in-law,” the Lao-American says after a few Beerlaos. “She’s wonderful. Wait, I shouldn’t. You’ll break her heart.”

SANTA IN VIENTIANE

Like most countries in Asia, Laos is changing quickly, especially with Chinese money pouring in. Tourism to the country jumped by over 8 percent from 2017 to 2018, and I felt that now was time to visit.

IF YOU GO There are no direct flights to Vientiane. Vietnam Airlines and Thai Airways have flights ranging from NT$10,000 to NT$15,000 with transfers in Ho Chi Minh City or Bangkok, duration 5 to 7 hours. From there, long distance buses are available to Savannakhet (about 9 hours) and Pakse (about 12 hours). Once you get to Pakse there are plenty of English speaking tour agencies that can help you get to your destination. If you are just interested in southern Laos, it might make sense to fly to Cambodia and cross the border, although that would entail getting two visas. Several people I met at Si Phan Don were heading on to Angkor Wat (about 6 hours by bus) and flying out from there instead.



I flew into the capital Vientiane and followed along side the Mekong River by bus to the very south of the country. The experience was well worth the inconveniences, as even the “touristy” places were relatively devoid of crowds.

Vientiane is probably the most laid back capital I’ve ever been to, but with construction everywhere, it might not stay this way for long. The high speed railway connecting the city to China is slated for completion next year, which will cut the travel time from 18 hours to three. But for now, I stand on top of the Patuxai monument — a Lao version of the Arc de Triomphe — and gaze down at the city’s mostly empty main boulevard.

I spend two days biking around the town, visiting ancient temples and watching the stunning sunset over the Mekong River. I pass by store after store selling nothing but Santa suits for all genders and ages, and wonder if the entire city’s population will get dressed up in red and white for Christmas Day.

It’s pleasant, but it isn’t really pretty and there’s not much to do, so I start my trek toward Savannakhet. None of the foreigners I meet are going there — most skip the entire central section of Laos straight to the southern tourism hub of Pakse. Aside from wanting to break up my journey, the history geek in me was drawn to Hotay Pidok, a 17th century Buddhist library containing over 4,000 palm leaf scriptures.

GRILLED CHICKEN BLUES

As mentioned, my bed mate on the bus is an affable old fellow, but the ride is still extremely uncomfortable and I probably get about 15 minutes of shut-eye during the seven-hour trip. In retrospect, I should have just purchased two tickets — it would have just cost me an extra NT$350.