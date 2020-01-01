Expat imprisoned in Pingtung

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

In his first two weeks in the Pingtung Detention Center, Dane Harris wrote thousands of words about the brief period of liberty he enjoyed between the act of arson for which he is awaiting trial, and his arrest. He then lost all urge to put his thoughts into words.

“I entered a weird fugue state. It’s like you can’t think your way out of the place,” he says.

Comparing the center to the psychiatric institution where he spent some time, he says: “Prison was worse than the crazy house in Florida. There, at least there was enough mental stimulation to inspire the part of me that wanted to express myself.”

His depression wasn’t due to medical neglect, he stresses. On his third day in the detention center, he was taken to see a psychiatrist. He saw the dentist three times.

“I enjoyed better health care [in the detention center] than many middle-class Americans,” he says. Some inmates, he is sure, sought medical attention simply to get out of the cells for a bit.

CRAMPED QUARTERS

Harris says he is hugely grateful to both the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), which helped him in various ways, including arranging for him to get two pairs of reading glasses, and the visitors who brought reading material.

“If it weren’t for books, I could have gone mad. I couldn’t move in that cell. Overcrowding and lack of exercise… if you could solve those two issues, it would be a far less nightmarish place. If you had two people in a cell, you could exercise without disturbing others,” says Harris, who estimates the room he shared with three cellmates was not much more than 8 square meters.

According to Ministry of Justice Agency of Corrections (MJAC) data posted online, the average number of inmates over the past five years (64,300) is 13.05 percent higher than the approved capacity of its 51 correctional facilities (56,877).

After planned alterations are completed, the overcrowding rate is expected to fall to 0.28 percent. The corrections agency’s “one person, one-bed” policy had increased the proportion of inmates assigned their own bed to 75.23 percent by November.

Steven Chen (陳俞亨), an executive officer in the corrections agency, doesn’t expect much change in the current average cell-space of 2.17 square meters per prisoner.

“Penal populism leads our governments to use incarceration as a preferred method of punishment,” he says, citing recent amendments to the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act as an example.

Now, those caught with more than 5g of certain drugs — the previous threshold was 20g — will face penalties.

“We expect more prisoners will come to our facilities due to this revision,” he says. “Finding places where we can build or expand is so difficult. Taiwan is not a big country. Even if there’s a suitable site, we usually face protests from those living nearby.”

According to the Web site of the International Justice Resource Center (ijrcenter.org), the European Court of Human Rights has held that “personal space less than 3 square meters in detention raises a strong presumption of a violation of Article 3 (prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment) of the European Convention on Human Rights that may be overcome by other factors, including… the inmate’s freedom to engage in activities outside the cell.”

Lack of space was one of the reasons why, in 2016, Scottish courts rejected Taiwan’s extradition request for Zain Dean, a UK businessman convicted of killing a Taipei man in a hit-and-run collision.