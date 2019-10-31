Dancing for change

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

The protests in Hong Kong are the focus of this year’s Tsai Jui-Yueh International Dance Festival (第十四屆蔡瑞月國際舞蹈節) in Taipei.

The annual festival, which commemorates the life and work of Taiwanese modern dance pioneer and human rights activist Tsai Jui-yueh (蔡瑞月), is held in the first weekend of November at the Rose Historic Site (玫瑰古蹟), the (rebuilt) Japanese-style house that was home to Tsai’s China Dance Club for decades.

Tsai, who was jailed as a political prisoner for three years on Green Island during the White Terror era, moved to Australia in 1983 to join her son, who was a dancer with the Australian Dance Theatre under Elizabeth Dalman. She left the China Dance Club in the hands of two former students, her daughter-in-law, Ondine Hsiao (蕭渥廷), who now chairs the Tsai Jui-Yueh Dance Foundation, and her sister, Grace Hsiao (蕭靜文), whose own troupe preserves Tsai’s works.

Since Tsai’s death in Australia in 2005, the foundation, the memorial festivals and the Rose Historic Site have taken a prominent role in promoting Taiwan’s human rights movement.

For this year’s festival, the 14th, Ondine Hsiao decided to focus on support for the anti-extradition bill/pro-democracy protests now in their fifth month in Hong Kong, hence the title of the program, Umbrella in a Red Typhoon (抵抗紅色帝國), although a more exact translation of the Chinese characters would be “resisting the red empire.”

“We’re shouting against the red empire — China — and umbrellas are a symbol of the Hong Kong protests. David actually came up with the English title,” Grace Hsiao said in a telephone interview, referring to her husband, musician David Maurice.

She said they were really excited to get famed South Korean dancer Lee Ae-ju, who will perform Taepyeongmu, or “great peace dance,” which is one of South Korea’s important cultural treasures, for the show.

Performance notes WHAT: 14th Tsai Jui-yueh International Dance Festival: Umbrella in a Red Typhoon WHEN: Tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday at 7:45pm, Sunday matinee at 3pm WHERE: Tsai Jui-yueh Dance Research Institute/Rose Historic Site (蔡瑞月舞蹈社/玫瑰古蹟), Lane 46, Zongshan N Rd Sec 2 (台北市中山北路二段46巷進場) ADMISSION: NT$1,000; available at NTCH box offices, Eslite ticket desks, online at www.artsticket.com.tw, at convenience store kiosks or at the door.



Lee, a retired professor of traditional Korean dance at Seoul National University, gained fame in her home country during the June Democracy Movement protests in 1987, when she performed before a crowd of about 1 million gathered at Seoul Plaza for the funeral of student activist Lee Han-yol, who died in hospital after being injured in a clash with riot police.

A white-clad Lee Ae-ju’s shamanistic-inspired dance, inspired by the torture and suffering of dissidents, was aimed at consoling the activist’s soul and appeasing the political grudges that had divided the nation.

This is the first trip to Taiwan for Lee Ae-ju, who has brought four musicians with her.

“We are really lucky to have her,” Grace Hsiao said, adding that many Taiwanese activists had been eager to meet her.

As usual, the program for the festival features works by Tsai, as well as her Japanese teacher, Ishii Baka, and other choreographers whom she admired or have followed her passion for socially progressive works, including Colombian-American activist dancer Eleo Pomare.

Excerpts from Pomare’s 1990 work, Homemade Ice Cream, a suite of seven dances that is a satirical look at American myths and religious fundamentalism, will be performed.

Tsai’s powerful 1953 solo work, The Priestess (女巫), will be performed by a dancer from Hong Kong.

One choreographer/dancer invited this year has a more tangential connection to Tsai, through his mentor, Dalman.

Hans Ahwang, from the Torres Strait Islands off the coast of Queensland, Australia, first visited Taiwan four years ago as a member of Dalman’s Mirramu Dance Company.