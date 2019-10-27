Taiwan in Time: Depicting women through the ages

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Oct. 28 to Nov. 3

In late 1927, Taiwan’s cultural elite were shocked to find that none of their prominent artists were selected to participate in the inaugural Taiwan Arts Exhibition. Instead, three unknown 19-year-olds were the only Taiwanese to make the cut for the government-sponsored show: Kuo Hsueh-hu (郭雪湖), Lin Yu-shan (林玉山) and Chen Chin (陳進).

The trio were dubbed the “Three Youths” (三少年), and the uproar over the incident launched their prestigious and fruitful careers. Chen is especially known as Taiwan’s first female painter, and her distinct depictions of female figures is instantly recognizable.

According to the introduction to the 2009 exhibit, “The Three Youths of Taiwan Fine Arts Exhibition” (台展三少年), they were selected “due to their pure, fresh and realistic style of painting from [everyday] life” that broke away from traditional practices.

“These three youths used gouache, color ink and other media to express their deep personal feelings and in-depth observations regarding the scenery, personages and conditions of the people of their homeland.”

All three lived extremely long lives, with Kuo the last to pass away — in 2012 — at the age of 104. Chen painted well into the 1990s, with her subject matter continuously reflecting changes in society and her life — for example, in 1994, she completed Playing Video Games (玩電玩), which depicted her two grandsons playing Super Mario Brothers in their living room.

RISE TO FAME

Chen was born into a wealthy family in Hsinchu on Nov. 2, 1907. At the age of 15, she entered Taipei’s Third Girls High School (today’s Zhongshan Girls High School) and picked up the paintbrush for the first time. While she excelled in many subjects, it was her art teacher Gobara Koto who strongly encouraged her to pursue art. Chen’s father agreed right away.

In the spring of 1925, Chen boarded a ship bound for Japan to study at the prestigious Women’s School of Fine Arts. The Tokyo University of the Arts did not accept females until 1946.

In those days, studying abroad was reserved for privileged families, and usually reserved for sons. It was even uncommon to study the arts — renowned painter Yang San-lang (楊三郎) had to secretly board a ship to Japan to pursue his studies. But Chen’s father fully supported her endeavors while most of her classmates got married and had children. In fact, she became the first Taiwanese woman to study art in Japan.

“I’m very fortunate to have an open-minded father, who was willing to spend any amount of money for my education,” she says. But he was also very strict, often scolding Chen for not working hard enough.

Two years later, Chen became a household name due to the media frenzy surrounding her selection to the Taiwan Fine Arts Exhibition. The established artists who were not chosen criticized the decision, and held their own “exhibit for the rejected” in the Taiwan Daily News (台灣日日新報) headquarters.

The Fine Arts Exhibition was a government directive to steer Taiwan’s art scene away from traditional Chinese influences and toward modern and Western styles in tune with the Meiji Restoration.

“This island, which had little culture, has been under Japanese rule for 30 years and its artistic taste has greatly improved,” read an official statement.

This is the main reason why the established painters were not chosen, as the colonial government preferred young Taiwanese who were born and raised under Japanese rule. Chen continued to shine in the exhibition in the following years.