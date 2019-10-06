Taiwan in Time: Assassination by dictionary

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Oct. 7 to OCT. 13

Hsieh Tung-min (謝東閔) didn’t think too much when he received a dictionary in the mail. But as soon as he opened it, the book exploded, shattering the windows in his room and collapsing the ceiling. He was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors amputated his left hand and his right ring finger.

It was Oct. 10, 1976, and Hsieh had just returned home from observing the Double Ten celebrations and inspecting the newly-completed Huazhong Bridge (華中橋).

“I did not feel hateful, I just lamented that I wasn’t careful enough. What I cared about most is that our stable and prosperous base to reclaim [China] did not suffer any more damage,” Hsieh writes in his memoir. “I did not think of resigning because that would make me look like a coward. Also, I still had many aspirations.”

Hsieh wasn’t the only government official to be letterbombed. China Youth Corps chairman Lee Huan (李煥) also lost a finger, while General Huang Chieh (黃杰) narrowly escaped after a warning from Lee. It was later found that the culprit was Wang Sing-nan (王幸男), a Taiwanese businessman residing in the US.

Two years later, Hsieh became Taiwan’s vice-president under Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) — the highest post ever achieved by a Taiwan-born politician at that time after more than three decades of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) rule.

While Hsieh was part of Chiang’s policy to promote more Taiwanese politicians, including former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), the independence activists saw him as a traitor for working with the authoritarian government.

‘HALF MOUNTAIN’

Hsieh was what they called a banshan (半山, “half mountain”) in those days — a Taiwanese who spent significant time in China and returned with the KMT after the Chinese Civil War. Born in Changhua County in 1908, Hsieh witnessed Japanese brutality towards Taiwanese from a young age. In his memoir, he details the various injustices that led him to resent the Japanese and strongly identify with the “motherland” of China.

Tired of being treated as a second-class citizen, Hsieh headed to Shanghai to study when he was 17 years old, vowing not to return home as long as the Japanese ruled Taiwan. In 1930, during his last year of university, Hsieh joined the KMT after deciding that its “Three Principles of the People” fit China’s needs the best.

During World War II, Hsieh was a key part of the KMT’s preparatory efforts to spread its influence in Taiwan once the Japanese surrendered. At the National Assembly in May 1945, Hsieh urged the KMT to use as many Taiwanese as possible once they took over in order to connect better with the populace; obviously that suggestion was not heeded. After 20 years in China, he finally arrived home on Oct. 24, 1945.

Hsieh had planned to assist the KMT culturally by teaching Mandarin and promoting Chinese culture and history, but governor-general Chen Yi (陳儀) ordered him to serve as Kaohsiung County’s first commissioner.

It seems that Hsieh was a capable official who genuinely cared about the people and desired to improve the nation as he rose through the ranks. But given his position and the year the memoir was published (1988), it completely follows the official narrative of that time: Taiwan was a democratic nation, and the White Terror didn’t exist. The 228 Incident, an anti-government uprising in 1947, is never mentioned.