Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

This year the Asian Art Biennial (亞洲藝術雙年展) responds to the region’s pertinent questions. Curators Hsu Chia-Wei (許家維) and Ho Tzu-Nyen (何子彥) present The Strangers from beyond the Mountain and the Sea (來自山與海的異人), an exhibition that calls for critical assessment of Asia’s ongoing process of de-colonization as well as a reconsideration of the concept of the void, a central thought in many eastern philosophies. The curatorial preface offers an alternative portrait of Asia by focusing on its borders, outliers and encounters with the otherworldly. The strangers in the title refer to a particular social dynamic inspired by the Japanese folklore character marebito, a supernatural being that comes from afar bearing gifts.

■ National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (國立台灣美術館), 2, Wuquan W Rd Sec 1, Taichung City (台中市五權西路一段2號), tel: (04) 2373-3552. Open Tuesdays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 6pm

■ Tomorrow until Feb. 9

For George Ho (侯玉書), art is a continual journey of self-questioning. Ho’s process aims to weaken his habits and acceptance of what he already knows in order to draw closer to the present moment. His solo exhibition, Being Question, opens tomorrow at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館), and features a large installation of paintings, an interactive treatment bed and a set of videos he has created in collaboration with performance and vocal artist Mia Hsieh (謝韻雅). In the single channel video, The Tactile Acoustics (觸．聽), Ho and Hsieh enact sound and body expressions in Ho’s studio to convey a sense of interplay of energy between the space and the artist in action.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39, Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2559-6615. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Tomorrow until Dec. 1

Jointly organized by Taiwan Hiv-Story Association (社團法人臺灣感染誌協會) and Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei (台北當代藝術館), Interminable Prescriptions for the Plague (瘟疫的慢性處方) is a group exhibition that draws attention to the history and social perception of AIDS since its emergence in the 1980s. Curator Kairon Liu (劉仁凱) describes the HIV virus as a stain that the general public still regards as a sign of moral failure; people infected by the virus are reminded everyday of this condemnation. These judgments may be traced back to religious opinions that have read the AIDS epidemic as a punishment by god. The exhibition is an effort to generate further dialogue about the virus through artistic exchange.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39, Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2559-6615. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Tomorrow until. Dec. 1

A Proposal of Life from the 17th Century (小時代的日常) at the National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院) offers a look at the quotidian of ancient China 400 years ago. The show includes a selection of calligraphy, paintings, artifacts and literature from the museum collection that shows an exciting age of explorers, exchanges between the East and West and thriving literati culture. Special attention is given to Ming Dynasty literati Wen Zhenheng (文震亨, 1586-1645) and his book Treatise on Superfluous things (長物志), in which Wen compiles his opinions on cultural subjects such as Chinese zither, chess, calligraphy, paintings, incense burning, tea and clothing. According to the museum, the book was considered a guideline for cultural taste in late Ming.