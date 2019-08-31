Say yes to yogurt

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

Miki Osamu acquired a lifelong taste for yogurt as an undergraduate in Germany. But it was a move to Taiwan in 1999 that prompted the Japanese businessman to start fermenting his own at home. Back then, yogurt — the kind made with fresh milk, microbial cultures and nothing else — was nowhere to be found here, he says.

What started out as a home fermentation project eventually became a second career in 2011, when Osamu started selling his yogurt under the label Madam Jan’s. He’s now part of a rising batch of local yogurt-makers milking dietary trends that increasingly lean toward a focus on health and an openness to foreign cuisines.

Despite the fact that yogurt rarely features in East Asian cooking, Osamu sees it as a natural extension of the region’s culinary techniques and traditions.

“It’s nothing so special or different to Japanese or Asian [food], just that the material is cow’s milk,” he tells me, pointing out that fermentation is already a cornerstone of Asian cuisines. It’s what gives us versatile pantry staples (like miso and fish sauce) as well as foods with an inimitable stench (like kimchi and stinky tofu).

As a source of probiotics, which have been credited (inconclusively) with health benefits ranging from better digestion to stronger immunity, yogurt also aligns with the practice of “food as medicine” (藥食同源) that’s central to traditional Chinese medicine, Osamu adds.

Refreshed by these unorthodox views, I get my hands on five local all-natural brands to find out how Taiwan is making yogurt its own.

AKUEN YOGURT

Akuen Yogurt (阿娟優格) is easily the most charming shop I visit for this review. Sitting down after making my order, I feel like a child waiting for an after-school snack amid wooden furniture, coloring sheets and a country rock soundtrack.

Milk for the yogurt is sourced from Four Ways Ranch (四方牧場) in Miaoli’s Jhunan Township (竹南). My Greek yogurt parfait (NT$125) comes with a tumble of perfectly ripe mangoes, warm oats, roasted almonds and dried cranberries. This is all topped with such a generous serving of Tainan honey that the stem of the parfait glass arrives sticky.

Seasonal fruit pairings for the parfait also include dragonfruit, watermelon, guava, blueberry, apple, lemon and even cucumber (although the shop attendant admits no one has ordered that yet).

The yogurt with puffed rice and honey (NT$50) will be a source of nostalgia for locals, with little kernels that are malty, fragrant and an unexpectedly good accompaniment to natural (that is, unstrained) yogurt. Gym-goers might also be interested in a bottle of protein-rich whey liquid (NT$70).

Take-home jars of natural yogurt (NT$330) and Greek yogurt (NT$220) are available at the shop, alongside drinking yogurts in flavors like red Job’s tears (NT$110) and banana (NT$115). Customers are encouraged to do their bit for the environment by returning used glass jars.

■ 44, Lane 251, Nanjing E Rd Sec 5, Taipei City (台北市南京東路五段251巷44號); open Mondays to Fridays, 1:30pm to 9pm and Saturdays, 10am to 3pm; available at select supermarkets and online (akuenyogurt.com)

MADAM JAN’S

Madam Jan’s natural yogurt (NT$330) has been a staple in my own fridge for a while, as the creamiest and mildest variety that I’ve tasted in supermarkets here. I’ve deployed it in sweet and savory situations, from fruit smoothies to cucumber raita.