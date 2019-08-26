Taiwan Season at Edinburgh

By David Mead / Contributing reporter in Edinburgh

There is a certain madness about Edinburgh in August. Creativity and optimism fill the air as streets throng with visitors and artists who flock to the city for the Edinburgh International Festival, but especially the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which this year had a record 63 countries represented with 59,600 performances of 3,841 shows in 323 venues; all in just four weeks. The festival ended yesterday.

Now in its sixth year, the Taiwan Season 2019 at the Fringe featured a quartet of diverse dance and theater productions. All attracted critical praise and excellent reviews.

Summerhall is a venue that particularly buzzes with energy. A year-round arts center that focuses on quality experimental work, the building’s history as a former veterinary school makes itself felt in its various unique performance spaces.

CHANG DANCE THEATER

In the Old Lab, a compact 72-seat black box space with a stage just 8m by 5m, Chang Dance Theater (長弓舞蹈劇場) played to packed audiences with Bout. Like their Edinburgh hit last year, Bon 4 Bon, it looks at brotherly relationships, this time through the ritual and physicality of the boxing ring.

Bout has tension, focus and energy, even in moments of silence or stillness. The tight space and its black walls focus the attention superbly. They intensify and bind the action, just as boxing is bound to the ring, except here there is no chance of going through the ropes.

Relationships between the three brothers, Chang Chien-hao (張堅豪), Chang Chien-kuei (張堅貴) and Chang Ho-chien (張鶴千), are strong but sometimes strained. Boxing motifs find their way naturally into the choreography. They support each other as brothers do, but shadow boxing and play fighting turns easily into the real thing. Sometimes they quite literally stand toe to toe, sparring and grappling, one of the three acting as referee and peacemaker.

Audience comments say it all: “Beautiful chemistry,” wrote one in a book the brothers are keeping. “Truly special work. Human, visceral, masculine, inventive,” said another.

SHINEHOUSE THEATER

Across the courtyard in Summerhall’s Cairns Lecture Theater, Shinehouse Theater (曉劇場) presented Fish (魚). Based on a short story by Taiwanese author Huang Chun-ming (黃春明) and directed by Chung Po-yuan (鍾伯淵), it’s an engaging tale of a boy and his grandfather, and of an unfulfilled promise to bring home a fish. Told through spoken word in Mandarin and Taiwanese (with English translation), British Sign Language and puppetry, it’s a touching story of hardship and unfortunate events that lead to conflict and injustice.

Each company member takes on various roles but at the show’s heart is the puppet that is the boy, Acha. Despite its pale clothes and having no eyes and mouth, the cast conjure remarkable expression from it. It is like a simple sketch that has delightfully come to life. Scene changes are shown through equally pleasing portable picture boards, including a super bus.

The story moves quite swiftly at times. There’s also a lot going on. Some in the audience, largely unfamiliar with such use of puppetry, found it difficult to follow at first but all relate to the story’s poignancy, especially at the end.

Very accessible, Fish proves again that language is not necessarily a barrier and that, presented well, Taiwanese drama can work overseas.