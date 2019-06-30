Taiwan in Time: Stranded in paradise

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Even though General Huang Chieh (黃杰) described Phu Quoc island as a “paradise,” he and about 30,000 soldiers spent two years trying to leave — even staging a hunger strike at one point.

These Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) troops fled from China to French-ruled Vietnam in late 1949 and early 1950 after losing the Chinese Civil War, with promises from the French to escort them safely to Taiwan. But their hosts soon changed their minds and detained more than 30,000 soldiers and their dependents indefinitely under harsh conditions.

As the war between the Viet Minh communists and the French intensified, the KMT troops were moved south to Phu Quoc, where they would later become known as the “Futai Brigade” (富台部隊).

When Huang first arrived in Vietnam on Dec. 13, 1949, he estimated they would be Taiwan-bound in a week. They did not arrive until July 2, 1953.

SCRAMBLE CROSS THE BORDER

As the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) decimated the KMT armies and closed in on Huang’s troops near the Chinese-Vietnamese border in December 1949, Huang needed to retreat and regroup. The original plan was to enter Yunnan Province, but they soon received word that then-provincial governor Lu Han (盧漢) had switched allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party, allowing the PLA to overrun Yunnan. The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) had pretty much lost the war at that point, formally relocating its government seat to Taipei on Dec. 7.

As Huang ran out of options, he received a telegram from Chen Cheng (陳誠), who was serving as both provincial governor of Taiwan and chief of the Taipei-based Southeast Military and Political Executive Office (東南軍政長官公署). Chen suggested that Huang enter Vietnam and then decide whether to join him in Taiwan. Huang agreed, noting that this was the only way to preserve his forces.

At that point, Vietnam was still under control of France, which was allied with the KMT. Huang’s troops reached a town near the border on Dec. 11, while a KMT official negotiated the following terms with the French: the troops would divide into units of 500 and temporarily surrender their arms while the French would escort them to the port where they would head to Taiwan. The French would provide rations until they left the country, and open up an area for the 500 family members of the troops to stay for the time being.

Huang planned on waiting for official orders to cross the border, but fierce attacks from the PLA drove them to act early, departing in the morning of Dec. 13. As they moved closer to the border, Huang started feeling sentimental.

“The duty of a soldier is to defend every inch of our territory … My heart was full of shame and grief, and I felt boundless pain and loss. With each step, I kept looking back at the forests and mountains of [China], and I told my comrades, ‘I will definitely be back to reclaim [our lost territory]!”

With the PLA hot on their trail, the troops did not have time to adhere to the proper crossing procedures, moving hastily toward their temporary destination in Lang Son.

DETAINED INDEFINITELY

At the first meeting with the French in Hanoi, Huang noticed how the officials all avoided directly answering his inquiries. His premonition was right, as the French had changed their minds. The Chinese Communist Party had been pressuring the French, gathering 30,000 troops by the border, ready to invade any time. On Dec. 21, orders came from Paris to disarm the KMT troops and detain them within Vietnam to avoid becoming involved in the conflict — especially since they were still fighting the Viet Minh communists.