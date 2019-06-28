Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Tomorrow commences the 20th edition of Taipei Children’s Arts Festival (台北兒童藝術節), a two-month, family-friendly program of theater performances, workshops and exhibitions that celebrate the notion of differences. The festival encourages an awareness of the diverse relationships around us and the uniqueness of every individual, writes the festival in a press release. A total of 24 art groups from Taiwan and abroad make up a rich lineup of theater, dance, variety show and music. There’s No Big Bad Wolf Here (這裡沒有大野狼) is a new production by Taipei Performing Arts Center (台北表演藝術中心) based on the classic story of Little Red Riding Hood. To attend Riding Hood’s birthday, the audience must traverse through the forest where the Big Bad Wolf lives. The production involves a series of body movement and percussion activities staged in an interactive setting. World Images by Danish company Theatre Madam Bach integrates sound, music, words and movement to represent various sites of wonder around the globe. From the rhythm of underground trains, the formation of white salt deserts, to northern lights dancing in the sky, the production is a celebration of the world we live in and the incredible planet that we call home.

■ 19 venues around Taipei City. For more details visit www.tcaf.taipei

■ Through Aug. 4

The Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松山文創園區), established in 2011, is a thriving, cultural hub for exhibitions and performances located in a former Japanese era government-run tobacco factory. Once the largest tobacco factory in Southeast Asia, the operation was at its peak a company of almost 2,000 workers who lived and worked on the factory premises. In honor of its legacy, the cultural park presents 80th Anniversary of Songshan Tobacco Factory (松菸八十), an exhibition that looks back at the factory’s history via a presentation of archival material, including films, documents, package designs and furniture that remain from its heyday. The show features over 100 old photographs that offer insight into the daily life of the factory workers, as well a comprehensive display of 200 original architectural drawings that reveal the design and construction of the compound.

■ Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松山文創園區), 133 Guangfu S Rd, Taipei City (台北市光復南路133號), tel: (02) 2765-1388. Open 10am to 6pm.

■ Through Aug 18

Chen Yu-jung (陳昱榮) is a Taiwanese artist with a background in multimedia music composition. He creates experimental and improvisational performances as well as mixed media installations that focus on the interaction between sight and sound in space. Chen’s works often incorporate ready-made objects and other collected material that accentuate the subtle details of daily life through an emotional narrative. In his current solo exhibition Sound Interstice — Scape of Flow (音間隙—流動的風) at Taipei Artist Village, Chen presents a body of new works that extend from Scape of Flow, a project that he had begun during his residency in New Zealand last year. He explores the complexity of city spaces and how they are built through layers of memories, histories and transformations. “Memory is redundant: it repeats signs so that the city can begin to exist ... an invisible landscape conditions the visible one,” Chen quotes the 20th century Italian writer Italo Calvino in his exhibition preface. Inspired by the idea of invisible cities, Chen takes recordings of city soundscapes collected during his residency and attempts to translate them into images. Objects presented in the show act as carriers of sound that detect their physical relationship with the gallery room.