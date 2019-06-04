The toxic threat in everyday products, from toys to plastic

By Lauren Zanolli and Mark Oliver / The Guardian

Synthetic chemicals are in nearly everything we touch and consume. But some chemicals can be potentially harmful and a number of experts are anxious about possible long-term health effects of our everyday exposure. They say US regulations could be stronger.

One of those who is concerned is Leo Trasande of NYU Langone Health, an expert in children’s environmental health and author of Sicker Fatter Poorer, which is about the threat of hormone-disrupting chemicals.

Of the more than 40,000 chemicals used in consumer products in the US, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), less than one percent have been rigorously tested for human safety.

Consumers can’t know about them all, but Trasande says its good to have be aware of five groups of synthetic chemicals: pesticides, phthalates, flame retardants, bisphenol (BPA) and PFAS.

“You can reduce your levels of exposure to these chemicals,” Trasande said. “You can’t completely eliminate these exposures because some of them are on our subways, our buses, they’re in environments we can’t control.”

PESTICIDES

What are they? The EPA defines pesticides as any chemical substance used to regulate, prevent or destroy plants or pests — usually insects, rodents or micro-organisms such as fungi and bacteria.

Residues are in up to 70 percent of produce sold in the US, according to the latest annual analysis of US Department of Agriculture (USDA) data by the health advocacy group Environmental Working Group.

Are they safe? The EPA says its regulatory actions and improvements in science over recent years has led to “an increase in the use of safer, less toxic pesticides [and an] overall trend of reduced risk from pesticides.”

However, pesticides have been linked to a list of long-term health issues, including: prostate, lung, thyroid and bone marrow cancer; diabetes; Parkinson’s disease; asthma and macular degeneration, according to the Agricultural Health Study, a government-funded research study that has monitored nearly 90,000 farmers and their spouses since the early 1990s.

Farm workers face significantly higher exposure.

Haven’t there been some recent court cases? Yes. In a landmark ruling last August, Monsanto was found liable for causing a school groundskeeper’s cancer through exposure to Roundup, the company’s leading pesticide. Roundup, a glyphosate-based, organophosphate weedkiller, is one of, if not the most widely used pesticides in the world.

On May 14 another jury ordered Monsanto to pay more than $2 billion to a couple that got cancer after using its weedkiller.

What can consumers do? Peel produce and trim the fat from meat and fish (where pesticides might collect); wash and scrub fruits and vegetables under running water. (Not all pesticides can be washed off, the EPA says. Some analysis suggests peeling won’t remove them all either.)

Buy organic where you can. But don’t avoid fresh foods if you can’t buy organic. Eat different kinds of produce to avoid potentially high exposure to a single pesticide.

PHTHALATES

What are they? Phthalates are a group of chemicals most commonly used to take plastic more flexible and harder to break. They also act as a binding agent or a solvent. They were first introduced in the 1920s as an additive in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and some healthcare products, such as insect repellent.