Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Nunu Fine Art (路由藝術) presents Look For A Place To Sleep (找一個休息的地方), a solo exhibition by Danish artist and poet Kaspar Bonnen. Bonnen mostly works with text, painting and installation to perform what the gallery describes as spatial archeology — a process of observing and reassembling narratives embodied in particular spaces. He takes inspiration from the environments he lives in, observing their history of relationships, feelings, memories and dreams. Through painting and photo collage, the artist creates associations of abstract forms that operate in multiple dimensions of time and space. “History is an anthill of possible paths, and one must find those pathways where one can wander in one’s own history,” writes the artist in one of his monographs. Bonnen’s show features a selection of recent paintings that depict dynamic compositions of order and disorder. “We are processes, evolutionary shadows in an almost endless history we cannot comprehend,” writes the artist. “Still, we build small houses, which can accommodate each of our histories.”

■ Nunu Fine Art (路由藝術), 5, Ln 67, Jinshan S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市金山南路一段67巷5號), tel: (02) 3322-6207. Open Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 7pm

■ Until June 30

Hou I-ting (侯怡亭) is a Taipei-based artist who works in video, performance and photography. Her practice often focuses on the labor of women, delving into both personal and collective stories as well as the socio-political context of the female workforce in Taiwan. In Cold Chain (冷鍊), currently on view at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum (台北市立美術館), Hou presents a three-part narrative that juxtaposes labor operations from different time periods. The title refers to a standard system in logistics supply that requires temperature-controlled environments maintained through an operational network of raw material suppliers, processing factories, storage facilities and transportation units. The artist borrows this concept to allude to the nature of governance in modern society. The first section focuses on production lines in female prisons and involves an artist-initiated workshop. The second section displays a selection of archival photographs depicting students in an all girls school participating in a number of activities to support the Japanese military during World War II, including marine education, professional training and the making of comfort bags for Japanese soldiers. The third section examines the current trend towards outsourcing labor in the general context of global economic systems.

■ Taipei Fine Arts Museum (台北市立美術館 TFAM), 181, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 3, Taipei (台北市中山北路三段181號), tel: (02) 2595-7656. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5:30pm and until 8:30pm on Saturdays

■ Until July 21

As part of the Curator’s Incubator Program at the Museum (策展人培力＠美術館), supported by the National Culture and Arts Foundation (國家文化藝術基金會), curator Wang Han-fang (王韓芳) presents Mercurial Boundaries (即溶生活), a group exhibition currently on view at the Museum of National Taipei University of Education (北師美術館). Eight artists and groups from Taiwan, Hong Kong and the Czech Republic examine the connection between the Internet and human memory. In the curatorial text, Wang defines memory as a mediator between the human psyche and the body, and considers online data records as a new kind of human memory. Such records, stored outside of the human body, are often collected for big data operations for the benefit of analyzing consumer behavior. The show seeks to respond to current issues between human and data, memory and body and digital devices.