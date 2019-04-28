Taiwan in Time: The antirebels of the Qing era

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

April 29 to May 5

The Duck King had only ruled for two months when the Qing Army stormed his court in today’s Tainan. They pursued him northward, and captured him with the help of locals. For a long time after, people recited a poem about the life of Chu Yi-kuei (朱一貴): “He wore a Ming Dynasty hat, but Qing Dynasty clothes. In May, his era name was Yonghe, in June he returned it to [emperor] Kangxi.”

A duck farmer from today’s Neimen District in Kaohsiung, Chu was an illegal immigrant who shared the same last name as the Ming Dynasty emperors. He claimed royalty and rose against a tyrannical local county magistrate, eventually capturing Tainan and proclaiming himself the ruler of the revived Ming Empire. The rebellion ultimately failed due to infighting and Qing reinforcements from China.

The Duck King’s uprising is well known as the earliest of the “three great uprisings” in Taiwan during Qing rule. But peace would not last long as Thao Aborigines clashed with Qing troops in 1725 after launching a series of attacks on Han Chinese encroaching on their land. In 1732, two other rebellions broke out, one led by the Aboriginal Taokas residents of Dajiasishe (大甲西社) and another by Chu’s former underling Wu Fu-sheng (吳福生). Wu took advantage of the Aboriginal unrest and ignited his own war in Fengshan (鳳山), also a district in Kaohsiung.

Like today, Taiwan’s residents did not exist in harmony, not even along racial lines. All three uprisings were put down with the aid of civilian militias — the Hakka Liudui (六堆) armies sent significant numbers to fight Chu and Wu, while the Pazeh Aborigines of Anlishe (岸裡社) and their Qing-friendly allies helped contain Chu’s forces and suppress the neighboring Dajiasishe rebels.

THE LOYALISTS

One would have to be both courageous and desperate enough to cross the treacherous Taiwan Strait to begin a new life on a remote island that was believed to be full of bloodthirsty savages and deadly diseases. Violence seemed to be the norm once the Han Chinese settlers arrived. They fought among each other, seized land from Aborigines and frequently rose up against the Qing rulers, who saw Taiwan as an undeveloped backwater. They paid little attention to the island, leaving their local officials free to terrorize their constituents. A common saying during Qing-era Taiwan: “Minor unrest every three years, major unrest every five years.”

Shortly after the Duck King was executed in 1723, the Han Chinese population had increased so much that the Qing split massive Chuluo County (諸羅), which encompassed the northwestern two-thirds of Taiwan, into three to serve the settlers who continuously pushed northward. Soon they would reach the Dajia River (大甲溪),which was still largely Aboriginal territory.

Several local villages were loyal to the Qing: Anlishe helped quell a 1699 Aboriginal rebellion after being gifted with sugar, silver, tobacco and cloth. In 1715, along with several nearby villages, they swore allegiance to the Qing Emperor. They were rewarded again for preventing the Duck King’s armies from crossing the Dadu River (大肚溪).

In 1732, these villages came to the Qing army’s aid when Dajiasishe and more than 10 other villages rebelled. The Taokas leader was known by his Han Chinese name, Lin Wu-li (林武力), an indication that cultural assimilation was already strong.