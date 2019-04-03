Review: Fantasies and floating worlds

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

PHAEDRA (費特兒), a cross-cultural, cross-genre production of National Guoguang Opera Company (國立國光劇團) and Singapore’s Siong Leng Musical Association (湘靈音樂社), could have been one of those international collaborative efforts that sound better on paper than on the stage.

However, although purists might quibble about some of the details, PHAEDRA proved to be a captivating blend of Beijing opera, nanguan (南管) music, a 17th century French playwright’s retelling of Roman and Greek myths and contemporary Western dance.

The show, which premiered at the Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center’s Experimental Theater on Friday night as part of the Taiwan Traditional Theatre Festival (臺灣戲曲藝術節), is basically a two-woman show; three if you count Chu Sheng-li’s (朱勝麗) doubling in the roles of the queen and her lady-in-waiting.

The production had layers upon layers of management behind the scenes. There were two producers, two artistic directors, two music directors and two composers — one from each company. Five performers, not counting the musicians, performed a Chinese, or at least oriental, version of playwright Jean Racine’s tragedy.

Its staging is bare-bones as well, given the hopes of both troupes that it will eventually tour to other nations, with a dramatic black scrim on three sides that encloses the action and hides eight members of the orchestra along the left of the stage.

A strong script by Chao Hsueh-chun (趙雪君), direction by Tai Chun-fang (戴君芳) and choreography by Taipei National University of the Arts professor Zhang Xiao-xiong (張曉雄) kept both the story and the action flowing, but it was really Chu’s performance that makes PHAEDRA such a powerful show.

However, the surprise was 24-year-old Lim Ming Yi (林明依), the lead nanguan vocalist from Singapore, who serves as both the opera’s narrator and, occasionally, the queen’s inner voice. She might be young, but she has a commanding stage presence.

The opera revolves around the actions of the queen, whose husband has been off fighting for months. She has long been anxious to ensure that her son, the crown prince, inherits the throne instead of her husband’s eldest son by a concubine from a tribe that is the long-time rival to her own family. She had sought her stepson’s exile seven years earlier to protect her own son, and had even plotted to have him assassinated, only to relent at the last minute.

As Lim explains in the opening scene, for 365 nights the queen has dreamed of a mystery man, one who physically dominates her, but her dreams always end before she can see his face or touch his lips.

Those fantasy encounters are danced by Wu Chien-wei (吳建緯) as the stepson, with Wu Meng-ting (吳孟庭) as Wu’s alter ego and Li Guan-lin (李冠霖), who doubles as the Queen’s dream figure and the girl she sent to fill her stepson’s bed and keep tabs on him.

When the queen realizes her mystery man is her stepson, she knows she must keep her passions hidden, but when news comes that the king has died in battle, she dares to dream that she can declare her love and it will be reciprocated.

However, the horrified prince recoils, calls her a slut and slashes her neck with his sword. The queen realizes too late is that some fantasies are better left in dreams.

Chu perfectly captures the moment when the queen’s world crumbles. She crumples to the floor, the long sleeves of her robe crossed in front of her throat and over her shoulders. Quivering silently, she looks as if her sleeves are strangling her.