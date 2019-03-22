Highways and Byways: Bamboo Mountain’s botanical treasure house

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

I’d been cycling around Jhushan (竹山) in central Taiwan for an hour, and was starting to wonder if this town of 54,000 people had anything worth writing about.

Approaching from Linnei (林內) in neighboring Yunlin County, my plan had been to turn south off Freeway 3 as soon as I crossed the Cingshuei Creek (清水溪) into Nantou County. I’d wanted to visit the Little Huangshan Scenic Area (小黃山風景區), where the cliffs and hillocks are said to resemble those of Huangshan in the Chinese province of Anhui. But as soon as I saw the haze filling the valley, I realized that getting good views (as well as decent photos) would be out of the question.

ON BAMBOO MOUNTAIN

The bamboo industry that used to be a major employer of the township — Jhushan means “bamboo mountain” — has retreated to a handful of workshops on the outskirts. All that remains of the Shinto shrine that stood west of the town center is a plain concrete torii gate where Gongsuo Road (公所路) meets Freeway 3.

Tea is grown within a few hundred meters of Gongsuo Road, and I saw several more tea plantations as I pedaled north from downtown. I was headed for what bilingual road signs call the National Taiwan University (NTU) Tropical Botanical Garden. The Chinese name of this place makes no mention of the university, however. It begins with a local toponym, and is sometimes translated as Xiaping Nature Education Park (下坪自然教育園區).

The Japanese colonial authorities established an arboretum here, but it was seriously damaged during the final stages of World War II, when many research sites were converted to cropland because of food shortages. After 1945, the site was assigned to NTU’s Experimental Forest Management Office. The experimental forest, which stretches across foothills and mountains near Jhushan, accounts for about 1 percent of Taiwan’s total land area, making the university one of the country’s major landowners.

IF YOU GO GETTING THERE You’ll want a car, motorcycle or bicycle. Buses that connect Jhushan with Douliu TRA station (#7138, hourly) and Taichung’s TRA and high-speed railway stations (#6188, hourly) stop more than 2km from the botanical garden.



From the late 1960s, the garden focused on propagating and studying rare or important tree species from the southern half of Taiwan. Between 1979 and 1995, the site was also used to raise peacocks, pheasants, sika deer and even sambar deer. To provide more space for trees, the birds were eventually sent to Fenghuanggu Bird and Ecological Park (國立自然科學博物館鳳凰谷鳥園生態園區) in nearby Lugu (鹿谷) and the larger animals were dispersed to other locations.

ENTERING THE GARDEN

The NTU Tropical Botanical Garden is open daily from 6am to 6pm. There’s no admission charge, and no facilities other than bathrooms. Information boards are lacking, but clear labels give Chinese and botanical names for most of the 500-plus tree and plant species here.

The entrance is 155m above sea level and the entire facility covers 8.87 hectares, making it about half the size of Taipei Botanical Garden. The soil here is a sandy loam, ideal for the termites that are very evident.

A triangle of concrete pathways gives access to every part of the garden. Going off-trail, I walked straight into the web of a Golden Orb-weaver spider (Nephila pilipes). In Chinese, these creatures are called “man-faced spiders” (人面蜘蛛). I tried not to get too close to the dark dots and semi-circle on their yellow abdomens, which resemble eyes and a mouth — especially since the spider I was looking at was the size of a child’s hand.

Among birdwatchers, the garden is famed for its Malayan night herons. Treading quietly, I found myself within a few meters of an adult and a juvenile. They didn’t seem to mind me coming close enough to take photos. I disturbed a few lizards, but to my surprise, did not see a single squirrel.