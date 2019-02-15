Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Patrick Zachmann is an award-winning French photographer who hasdedicated himself to over the past four decades to creating documentary projects, books and video films that examine themes of memory, identity and immigration. Zachmann is a member of Magnum, a prestigious international cooperative of photojournalists established after the World War II. “I became a photographer because I have no memory,” Zachmann says. “Photography allows me to reconstruct the family albums I never had, the missing images becoming the engine of my research.” A solo exhibition of his work, SO LONG, CHINA (馬格蘭紀實攝影大師 — Patrick Zachmann 特展), is currently on view at the newly-opened Leica Store in Taipei. Featuring a selection of photographs taken in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the show offers a subjective angle of these regions from a foreigner’s point of view and observations of changes in daily life over the last 40 years. Exhibition highlights include Taiwan, Taipei. 1987, a portrait of Taiwanese policemen during a celebration organized by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT); Suzhou, 1995 is a cinematic shot of film star Gong Li (鞏俐) and Leslie Cheung (張國榮) during a film scene of Temptress Moon (風月) directed by Chen Kai-ge (陳凱歌).

■ House of Leica, Taipei Qingtian (萊卡之家), 3, Ln 6, Qingtian Rd, Taipei City (台北市青田街六巷3號), tel: (02) 2391-2593. Open daily from 11am to 7pm

■ Until May 5

Chen Chien-pei (陳建北) is a Taiwanese artist who works between photography, video and installation. He was one of the participating artists of the Venice Biennial Taiwan Pavilion in 1997; he taught studio arts at the Tainan National University of Arts until retiring in 2014. Chen’s current solo exhibition, Midwife Overture (助產序曲), at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (MOCA, Taipei), is a culmination of works from his 2016 residency in Tainan. The show deals with Tainan’s history of midwives and childbirth, from the Qing Dynasty to the present. The museum writes that during the 1950s and 1960s, most women didn’t give birth in a hospital or clinic because they were too expensive. Instead, they used midwifes. Based on research, interviews and personal memories of his family’s past, the show features artifacts, documents and videos collected by the artist, including a birthing chair, a map of old Tainan that marks the location of a midwive’s house, and personal letters submitted by open call. The letters “bear heartfelt messages dedicated to their significant other on pregnancy, motherhood, and nurturing, offering a reassessment on family and intimacy in modern society,” writes the museum.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39, Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2559-6615. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until March 24

Of a Feather Flocking Together: Birds, Flowers, and Fruit in Melodic Harmony (來禽圖—翎毛與花果的和諧奏鳴) is a thematic exhibition of paintings about birds at the National Palace Museum. The works range over a broad period of time, from the Song, Yuan, Ming and Qing dynasties, as well as works from the modern era. Appreciation of birds has been a popular leisure activity among the literati and such persistent affection is demonstrated by the museum’s vast collection of 2,000 bird paintings. The collection shows a wide span of styles, formats and compositions of birds together with fruit and flowers. Many paintings show a particular attention to the details of bird feathers, including Flycatcher and Loquats (枇杷綬帶), a Song Dynasty painting of a beautiful, long-tailed Asian paradise flycatcher perched on a branch of a loquat tree. The work is attributed to Xu Chongsi (徐崇嗣), a master painter of a style called “boneless painting,” which uses washes of color and avoids outlined contours. Another Song Dynasty master painter Cui Bai (崔白) also favored bird and flower subjects; Peacocks and the Loquat Tree (華枇杷孔雀) is a picture of a male peacock in an elaborate garden scenery of loquat trees, flowers and garden rocks. The show also includes modern photographs of birds that offer a comparison of how artists explore visual languages through different mediums and times.