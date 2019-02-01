Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

The National Palace Museum teams up with City University of Hong Kong and Taichung City Seaport Art Center to present ANiMAL-Art Science Nature Society (動物藝想). The show features a selection of contemporary artworks and museum treasures that explore the animal world through the lens of art and science. From illustrations, paintings, video, sculpture to photography, the show reflects upon new and old imaginations of mythical creatures, scientific documentation of natural life and the changing relationship between animals and their environment. Curator and City University media art professor Jeffrey Shaw describes the show as an invitation for “visitors to listen to the extraordinary web of stories that emanate from the animal world” that promote appreciation of “universal wonders and inspirations.” Exhibition highlights include Compendium of Materia Medica (本草綱目), a Ming Dynasty encyclopedic classic that details almost 2,000 accounts of herbal medicine. Authored by the legendary Chinese doctor Li Shizhen (李時珍), the compendium is based on 16th century knowledge of plants as well as Li’s personal experiences practicing medicine. Illustrated Album of Sea Miscellany (海錯圖) is a Qing Dynasty publication of marine life drawings in China, including horseshoe crabs, snails, crabs and shrimp. The accounts of natural life are derived from author Nie Huang’s (聶璜) 20 years of travelling the coastal areas of China.

■ Taichung City Seaport Art Center (台中市港區藝術中心), 21, Jhongjhen Rd, Taichung City (台中市忠貞路21號), tel: (04) 2627-4568. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 5:30pm

■ Through May 5

Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Chiang Kai Shek Memorial Hall presents a group exhibition that seeks to address contemporary concerns for justice, truth and power. Under the Great Leader: Contemporary Human Rights Film and Video Exhibition (中正之下—當代人權影像展) includes eight documentaries and video artworks by local and international artists and filmmakers that explore themes of ideology, history and identity. Wang Ding-yeh’s (王鼎曄) Portrait Under Electric Shock (瘋狂電擊—中華民國國旗歌) is a video that features individuals singing the national anthem of the Republic of China while being electric-shocked on the cheeks. Their involuntary facial expressions triggered by the current of electricity satirically speak to the dictation of emotions embodied in national song. American filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt’s Human Remains is a documentary film that addresses the banality of evil through the study of five 20th century dictators, including Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Joseph Stalin, Francisco Franco and Mao Zedong. “We learn the private and mundane details of their everyday lives—their favorite foods, films, habits and sexual preferences,” reads the film description.

■ Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall (中正紀念堂) 21, Zhongshan S Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山南路21號), tel: (02) 2343-1100. Open Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm, weekends from 9am to 6pm

■ Through March 17

Page Tsou (鄒駿昇) is a Taipei-based artist and illustrator with a background in Chinese ink painting and graphic design. Before moving back to Taiwan in 2011, Tsou spent six years in London working as a designer and artist. He has won a number of awards including the International Award for Illustration at the Bologna Children’s Art Fair and a gold medal for the 3x3 Professional show. Tsou’s solo exhibition From Stop to Start (啟示的起始—鄒駿昇個展) at Xue Xue White Gallery features a selection of drawings from six illustration projects. Tsou is known for his imaginative illustrations that tell fantastical stories rendered with an elegant, classical style. “Traveling across borders and diverse cultural aesthetics, Page’s artworks [resonates with]…new and old generations,” writes the gallery. Noah (諾亞方舟) is a drawing series that draws upon the biblical story of apocalypse. The series depicts endangered animals riding on hot air balloons, such as whales, elephants and foxes participating in playful scenes of interaction, as if alleviating the gravity of the topic of the end of the world. The Gift (禮物) is Tsou’s first Chinese illustration book that was commissioned by the Taipei Fine Art Museum. The book speaks of an art-loving boy and his surreal experiences visiting the museum.