Minister of Zen

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Chen Wu-hsiung (陳武雄) says some people who attend his Zen Buddhist workshops are disappointed to learn that he’s not a monk. He’s not just any layperson, however, but the former minister for the Council of Agriculture from 2008 to 2012.

Chen doesn’t teach theology and formal meditation, preferring to leave that to the Buddhist clergy. Monks and nuns partner with him because of a program he developed to teach office-types how to relieve stress using methods that he’s cultivated over a 40-year career in public office. Chen applies mindfulness and other Zen principles in what he calls “Destressing Living Zen” (減壓生活禪).

Like most Zen retreats, cell phones are confiscated and talking is discouraged. However, participants will rarely find themselves sitting in a meditation hall. Instead they walk, eat, sip tea, listen to music, sweep, hike and watch movies, all while concentrating on the task at hand. Religion is rarely broached, the emphasis instead is placed on the person’s actions and their sense of themselves and their surroundings.

“Traditional retreats can provide deep knowledge and advanced understanding of Buddhism,” Chen says. “But the average person tends to revert to their default state of mind once they return to their daily lives. With Living Zen, you’re doing the same things in class as you would at home,” because in a sense the retreat is little different than the world participants leave behind.

FROM POLITICIAN TO TEACHER

After serving as deputy minister of agriculture during former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) president Lee Teng-hui’s (李登輝) final term, the new regime led by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) moved Chen Wu-hsiung to a consultant position with the Executive Yuan in 2002. The position allowed for much more free time, and he began practicing Dharma Drum Mountain’s (法鼓山) Eight-Form Moving Meditation (八式動禪), which applies Zen principles and techniques to a set of simple physical exercises. This was the beginning of his study of Zen Buddhism.

“We’re constantly moving in our daily lives, from the minute we wake up and walk to the bathroom to brush our teeth,” Chen says. “I thought, ‘How could I apply this ‘moving meditation’ to everyday activities?”

Despite decades of public service, Chen did not handle stress well, having suffered from insomnia since graduate school. He tended to overthink and had trouble focusing. When he was appointed minister for the Council of Agriculture in 2008, he needed a way to concentrate during the endless meetings and cope with natural disasters, which was part of his portfolio. He began each meeting by relaxing his body and concentrating on people’s words.

“Since I was relaxed, I was able to conserve energy to listen clearly, notice when I was confused and ask the proper follow-up questions,” he says. “My ability to make the right decision improved.”

After he stepped down in 2012, Chen began devising a stress-relieving system that used moving meditation and other Zen principles that could be taught to others.

When Master Guo Ru (果如法師) of Chan Grove Monastery learned about Chen’s endeavors, he invited him to supplement his retreats.

“Guo Ru thinks that what I’m doing fits the needs of modern people,” Chen says.

Chen says that serious practitioners — those who meditate for six or seven one-hour periods a day for seven days — look down on his methods.