Stumbling on to the legacy of the KMT’s ‘lost army’

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter, Mae Salong, Thailand

I’m prepared to bust out my rudimentary Thai as I walk toward the cashier — but it turns out, I didn’t need it. “Shi wu,” the lady says in Yunnanese Mandarin instead of sip ha, Thai for the number 15. I know I’m getting close.

As the songthaew, a common type of bus-truck, sputters its way up the rugged mountain roads, I see more and more road signs with both Thai and Chinese. I’m dropped off at a dusty intersection where the Akha, Lisu and other hill tribes, wearing their distinctive headdresses and colorful clothing, are hawking their wares in a large open-air market.

A man with a baby on his back walks up to me and starts speaking in Chinese.

“If you need any help, just come to my store and ask,” he offers. I thank him, turn around and spot a distinctive white Chinese-style gate with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) logo on it, marking the mausoleum of General Tuan Hsi-wen (段希文) — the man responsible for the overwhelming Chinese presence here in Mae Salong.

In its early days, Mae Salong, also known as Santikhiri, was a treacherous jungle beyond Thai control, inhabited by a handful of hill tribes. While most KMT troops fled to Taiwan or remained in China after losing the Chinese Civil War in 1949, a handful belonging to the 93rd Division refused to surrender and fled across the Myanmar border.

General Tuan, who had retreated to Hong Kong, grew restless and returned to the battlefield to lead these troops. But KMT leader Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) ordered them out of Myanmar and they later sought asylum in Mae Salong in 1961, making a living as anti-communist fighters for the Thai army as well as drug producers and traffickers.

Despite there being no roads at the time leading to this area, intrepid Western tourists somehow made their way here, which essentially served as a base for Tuan’s 5th regiment of the 93th division. The first guesthouse opened in 1970, and today there’s at least five or six in the immediate vicinity with several fancier resorts down the road. Many houses look like they belong in Taiwan, with the iconic metal doors surrounded by spring couplets, and most restaurants serve Yunnanese instead of Thai fare, with one even offering Taiwanese braised fatty pork over rice.

GETTING THERE: From Chiang Mai, take a local bus to Tha Ton and hop on the yellow songtaew there, transferring to a green one roughly halfway (NT$116). From Chiang Rai, take a local bus to Mae Chan and hop on the green songtaew (NT$83). Tours or drivers (NT$1,800/day) can be hired from both cities as well, and many people also rent motorcycles (NT$200/day). Guesthouses range from NT$200 basic rooms to NT$800 bungalows.



While tourists are drawn in by the curious history and cultural anomaly of there being a mini-China in northern Thailand, there are also breathtaking treks through the surrounding tribal villages and high grade oolong tea and arabica coffee, which have largely replaced poppy as the area’s main cash crop.

GENERAL TUAN FiGHTS THE COMMUNISTS

Wearing his father’s fatigues and KMT helmet, Chang Tai-hua (張泰華) has stood guard over Tuan’s grave for the past 18 years. Now in his 60s, Chang provides visitors with incense and recounts the story about how Tuan was able to lead his battle-weary troops to this area to find some semblance of stability.

“I am loyal and devoted to General Tuan,” he says. “We all grew up eating the rice he provided. Without him, we wouldn’t be here today.”

After arriving in Thailand, Tuan struck a deal with the Thai government where they would be allowed to stay in return for helping fight Thai communists and other invaders. Tuan told a British journalist in 1967 that the illegal opium trade funded his army. Fighting ended in the early 1980s, upon which the soldiers and their families were granted Thai citizenship.