Book review: A memoir of life and sex in China

No one is more emblematic of the Republic of China than Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙), its first president and long featured on banknotes and staring down at you in many a government reception room.

But his life wasn’t always easy. During the Qing Dynasty he was considered a dangerous revolutionary, and in 1896 he was captured by Chinese operatives in London and held prisoner in the Chinese Legation, destined to be shipped out to the Far East as a “mental case” and, without much doubt, beheaded on arrival in Shanghai.

He wrote a book about the experience, Kidnapped in London: Being the Story of my capture by, detention at, and release from the Chinese Legation, London, published in 1897.

The story, like so much else involving China and its politics, features in the memoirs of Edmund Trelawny Backhouse, who lived in Beijing from 1898 until his death in 1944. The Dead Past and Decadence Mandchoue were written towards the end of his life, in the early 1940s.

CONTROVERSIAL FIGURE

Backhouse is nothing if not a controversial figure. When the manuscripts of his memoirs fell into the hands of Oxford historian Hugh Trevor-Roper in 1973, he initially planned to publish them. But in the event he found them outrageously pornographic, and came to suspect they were full of lies to boot. So he began to research Backhouse, and eventually came up with a book, Hermit of Peking (1976), that made him out to be a cheat and fabricator on an enormous scale.

The books, therefore, remained unpublished — until, that is, Earnshaw Books in Hong Kong brought out an edition of Decadence Mandchoue, magnificently edited by Derek Sandhaus, in 2011 [reviewed in the Taipei Times on Oct. 17, 2013].

THE DEAD PAST By Edmund Trelawny Backhouse 288 pages Alchemie Books



This changed everything. Decadence Mandchoue reads like a very credible account, albeit of some extraordinary events. All that was needed then was an edition of The Dead Past, lying unpublished in Oxford’s Bodleian Library. Now this has appeared, as an ebook from Alchemie Books.

Trevor-Roper didn’t specifically fault Backhouse on his claim to have had a role in Sun Yat-sen’s release from the Chinese Legation. What Backhouse says in The Dead Past is that he facilitated the passing of information about the situation, and the danger Sun was in, to the prime-minister of the day, Lord Salisbury. This was perhaps made possible by Backhouse’s mother being from a Cornish family called Salisbury-Trelawny, and hence possibly related to the prime-minister.

There is plenty else in The Dead Past, however, that commentators, taking their lead from Trevor-Roper, have found reason to question. Backhouse claims, for example, to have been taught French for one term at a school in Ascot, west of London, by the French poet Paul Verlaine. Nothing was previously known of Verlaine teaching while in England, and the school concerned doesn’t have records for the period. But the possibility that Verlaine kept quiet about his teaching because he wanted to conceal his very modest assets from his creditors has been suggested.

Astonishment at who Backhouse, while still a boy of 14, met in Paris when taken there by Verlaine for Easter 1886, is understandable. They included novelist Joris-Karl Huysmans, poet Stephane Mallarme, writer Auguste Villiers de L’Isle Adam and even the poet Arthur Rimbaud, though Backhouse later admitted he may, in his youthfulness, have confused the name with that of an artisan called Rimbot, thinking he was meeting someone more illustrious than in fact he was.