Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Fantastic Experimental Products and Where to Create Them (實驗品與它們的產地) is a group exhibition of artists who work between technology, science and contemporary art. The title seems to be a play on the Harry Potter film series, with all its suggestions of light-hearted fantasy. The exhibition catalog stresses its affiliation with maker culture, a DIY movement that was termed in 2006 and has since spread worldwide. Makers typically embrace an open-source spirit and often incorporate engineering skills and traditional crafts to create new devices or modify existing ones. Maker culture has greatly influenced digital art culture by promoting systems of shared resources, laboratories, collaborations and multi-disciplinary projects. “The roads to digital art are stacked with fantasies, designs and semi-finished products from engineering implementation within their creative processes,” writes the art center. Featured artists include Sun Yi-cheng (孫以臻) and Chang Hao-shin (張顥馨), two artists who share a background in life sciences; Chen Yan-ren (陳彥任), an artist who has developed an interactive device that explores the making of digital footage; and Dimension Plus, a collective that focuses on interactive new media and interdisciplinary projects.

■ Digital Art Center (台北數位藝術中心), 180, Fuhua Rd, Taipei City (台北市福華路180號), tel: (02) 7736-0708. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until Dec. 1

The annual art fair Art Taipei, which begins today and positions itself as a significant business platform for regional art, features 135 domestic and foreign galleries from 13 countries, presenting work from more than 450 artists, including sculptures, painting, installations, video and other forms of art media. Notable exhibitors include the debut of Italian gallery Massimo De Carlo, who will show works by Hong Kong artist Lee Kit (李傑); the Shanghai-based ShanghART Gallery will be presenting Chinese artist Chen Wei’s (陳維) photographs of urban architectural landscapes; and Taipei-based Apollo Gallery announces a promising roster of 14 Taiwanese artists including San Yu (常玉), Lee Tze-Fan (李澤藩), Lee Shih-chiao (李石樵), Kuo Hsueh-Hu (郭雪湖). The fair will also feature five thematic exhibitions that deal with new trends, institutions and a review of old masters. The show MIT: Taiwan Young Artists Connection with the World is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, giving support to a selection of emerging Taiwanese artists. Furthermore, a large-scale art installation and public art projects will also be shown at the fair.

■ Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1 (台北世界貿易中心一館), 5, Sec 5, Xinyi Rd, Taipei City (台北市信義路五段五號), tel: (02) 2577-5601. Open today until Sunday from 11am to 7pm; Monday from 11am to 6pm

■ Today until Monday

The sixth edition of Kuandu Biennial continues its ongoing commitment to the topic of Asia, this time taking on a more institutional angle. Seven Questions for Asia (給亞洲的七個提問) is co-curated by seven curators who have each posited a question concerning “what an Asian biennial can do and cannot do,” writes Lin Hongjohn (林宏璋), the museum’s director. The questions examine geopolitics, dialects, freedom, mapping and other issues that pertain to the region. The exhibition preface begins with a discussion on the term Asia, which was first used to define an eastern land in relation to Europe. “The entity of Asia cannot do without generalization and abstraction, because in reality Asia is contestant and heterogeneous,” Lin writes. “Facing modernity and colonialism, most nation states in Asia have undergone twisted histories ... coarse democracy and uneven urbanization.” How do we address the many ideas, histories and shared concerns related to the Asia? The show responds to the above questions with a selection of artworks, projects, performances, events and a film screening. Featured projects include Korean artist Onejoon Che’s International Friendship: The Gifts from Africa, an installation that displays reproductions of gifts sent to Kim Il-sung by national leaders, figures and parties. Fiona Ta’s Disorient is a two-channel video inspired by Marco Polo’s book The Travels; the film narrative traverses through time and place, fiction and reality, and the future and beyond.