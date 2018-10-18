Book review: Over the moon for Taiwan

By Bradley Winterton / Contributing reporter

Formosa Moon is a charming, chatty yet incisive book describing a journey around Taiwan. Starting from Portland, Oregon, the two writers, who pen alternating pages, are Joshua Samuel Brown — who has known Taiwan since 1994 and has written extensively about it — and Stephanie Huffman, who was visiting for the first time.

Describing themselves nicely as “two middle-aged pagan flower children,” they launch themselves into their project by staying at a friend’s house in Taipei. Huffman doesn’t much appreciate the Shilin Night Market, but warms to the Ximending (西門町) commercial district and the area round the Red House Theater (西門紅樓). They go to New Taipei City’s Wulai District (烏來), then up to Tamsui District (淡水) for a birthday celebration, but Brown opts out of yet another visit to the National Palace Museum, feeling he’s already queued up to see the Jadeite Cabbage with Insects (翠玉白菜) once too often.

Brown does, however, accept an invitation for a stay at Taipei’s Grand Hyatt, and the massage they each receive there proves exceptional. “Thou shalt not accept freebies,” was apparently the number one command he received when writing for Lonely Planet, but this prohibition didn’t apply, he says elsewhere, to this trip.

After that they’re on their way. A visit to Keelung to see the Fairy Cave (仙洞巖) is followed up by a visit to the Cave of Buddha’s Hand (礁溪) in Yilan’s Jiaosi (礁溪). Then it’s down to Hualien and the Taroko Gorge, at which point Brown warns readers not under any circumstances to follow a certain route from the road down to the river.

Green Island follows, and they seem to be the only passengers not to get sick on the rough trip over to the latter. Once there, they are duly disdainful of the kitsch mock-ups of life in prison, and awe-inspired by the island’s spectacular, if slightly intimidating, coastline.

Publication Notes FORMOSA MOON By Joshua Samuel Brown and Stephanie Huffman 336 pages Things Asian Press Paperback: US



This is an appropriate point at which to praise the astounding photos in this book — one of the Green Island cliffs is especially wonderful. These photos are plentiful, and each one is well-chosen, colorful and vividly reproduced. There are scenes of natural beauty, but mostly they’re of man-made items that typify the Taiwanese love of the idiosyncratic. Together, they exemplify many of the things that make Taiwan so uniquely attractive.

Snorkeling and visiting one of the earth’s few salt-water hot springs come next. Then it’s on to the Taitung coast to watch surfers, visit Dulan’s Sugar Factory, now an arts center, and admire carved sculptures made from driftwood. More about this was eloquently described in Scott Ezel’s fine book, A Far Corner [reviewed in the Taipei Times on April 16, 2015]. A trip in a hot-air balloon forms a climax to this section. These can apparently be enjoyed for NT$9,000 from a company called Sky Rainbow.

Bypassing both Kenting and Kaohsiung for the moment, they proceed to Tainan where they have their unexpectedly blunt fortunes told (they must never marry each other) and experience some puppetry. Then, hearing that an apartment they’d been promised in Taipei was now ready, they take a break from the road and examine the rest of Taiwan’s west coast from their new Taipei base.

Smangus, a difficult-to-access, community-run Aboriginal village in Hsinchu County, receives their attention next, then hand puppets in Yunlin and a funeral encountered by chance at Sun Moon Lake.