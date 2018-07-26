Book review: Patten’s ‘confessions’

By Bradley Winterton / Contributing reporter

Chris Patten has been called the best Conservative prime minister the UK never had. Instead, he’s been Northern Ireland minister (he has Irish ancestors), secretary of state for the environment, Conservative Party chairman, Hong Kong governor, EU commissioner, Oxford University chancellor, BBC Trust chairman and chair of a committee to reform the Vatican’s media (Patten is a Roman Catholic, though his wife, Lavender, owes obedience to the Church of England).

These days he lies in a hammock by France’s river Tarn and muses on his childhood in Ealing, the leafy suburb in west London — Windsor-knotted ties and privet hedges, Kit Kats and Victoria plum trees. He’s also penned this excellent memoir, First Confession. It contains fascinating material on all the jobs he’s done, but readers of the Taipei Times will probably be most interested in his opinions on China, and his references to Taiwan, in the chapter on his Hong Kong governorship.

Patten first mounts a major assault on the concept of “Asian values,” an identity that brings with it a weak concern with human rights and accountability, and an emphasis instead on obedience to the family and the state. This, he maintains, is “a useful cover for authoritarianism, both soft and hard, and an excuse for Western businessmen and politicians not to allow issues like torture and the suppression of freedom of speech to get in the way of trying to do business.”

The weakness of the concept, Patten writes, is its refusal to see human rights as universal. Human beings have the same right to a fair trial, due process, free speech, and the freedom from torture and enslavement, everywhere, he insists, surely rightly.

Publication Notes FIRST CONFESSION: A Sort of Memoir By Chris Patten 312 Pages Penguin Paperback: UK



As for Confucius, frequently cited in discussions of Asian values, Patten writes: “Are the Taiwanese democrats or the Hong Kong aspirants for democracy less Confucian than the get-rich-as-quick-as-possible capitalists in Beijing or Shanghai?”

On the Chinese Communist Party, Patten has this to say: “Its foreign policy is focused on historical issues of territorial integrity (like Taiwan), its own continuing dominance in domestic politics and securing the economic resources it needs. It has no model of good, sustainable governance to offer the rest of us … Chinese Leninism is not an identity that attracts followers.”

The models for Asia in the future, by contrast, should be democracies like Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and India (a country, incidentally, that Patten hugely admires).

He nonetheless finds some generous words to say about some of the politicians from Beijing he had contact with former Chinese president Hu Jintao (胡錦濤) he describes as “a very polite man”, while former premier Zhu Rongji (朱鎔基) was “one of the most impressive officials I have ever met.”

Of the Umbrella Revolution, the Hong Kong student-led democracy movement that began in 2014, he writes: “Most of the world — except in China where the news was blocked — watched the demonstrations with surprise and admiration … Some of the policing … and the organized use of triads and paid-by-the-day bullies to break up the demonstrations brought shame on the authorities.”

Patten appears from this book an amiable, moderate, warm-hearted politician. He’s not averse to expressing unfashionable opinions. He has a great love for the US, writing that “There is a fine, brave and kind America beyond the golf course at Mar-a-Lago and the National Rifle Association.” And he’s a particular devotee of former UK prime-minister John Major, calling him “one of the most decent people ever to lead the Conservative Party.” He was someone he “liked and inordinately respected … I was proud to work for him and to call him a friend.”