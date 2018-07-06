Highlight: Weave a dream at Huashan 1914 Creative Park

By Shereen Lee / Contributing reporter

This weekend, the popular Huashan 1914 Creative Park will host an event celebrating Taipei’s young creatives. The “Weave My Dream” (築夢市集) event caters to millennial and Generation Z artists.

The venue, an old wine factory now converted into a bustling hipster marketplace, is the perfect backdrop for such an event. “Weave My Dream” will serve as a microcosm of the distinct culture and aesthetic that has emerged among Taipei’s young people, exhibiting a fusion between Taiwanese and Western creative styles.

One section of the market will consist of creative exhibitions and performances. From JUTEBAG (潮麻包), a traditional Taiwanese bag creator, to Crafttopia Taipei (六悅佳居), an innovative pottery store, diverse artistic disciplines will showcase or sell their work around the venue.

Another area will contain products marketed toward youth wellness, including the popular millennial lifestyle store Little Yellow Studio (小黃間). The section will also include food stalls, a staple of the Huashan Creative Park experience.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914文化創意產業園區), 1, Bade Road, Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號)

■ Tomorrow and Sunday from 11am to 7pm. Admission is free