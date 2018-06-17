Taiwan in Time: After 228: The governor-general’s last days

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

June 18 to June 24

Neatly clad in a suit and tie, Chen Yi (陳儀) appears calm as the military judge in Taipei says “[t]he President has personally ordered your execution. Do you have anything to say?”

The signal is given, and Chen walks forward before two bullets strike him in his back. He collapses, but is still breathing. The executioner walks over and delivers the fatal shot. On June 18, 1950, Chen died in the place where his name would forever be tied to in history. He remains the highest-ranking military officer executed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

“My body may die but my spirit will live on,” Chen is recorded to have said after his sentencing. “My death will be for our citizens; my blood will inspire the young people of Taiwan; my blood will wash away these stubborn cliques. I don’t have any will; just cremate me after I’m dead.”

‘ONCE-A-GENERATION VILLAIN’

Chen’s execution ran as the top story on the front page of the state-run Central Daily News (中央日報) for two straight days. The story, “Colluding with communist bandits and plotting rebellion, the traitorous Chen Yi is executed today,” was printed on June 18, and on June 19 the paper (and several others) ran a follow-up story complete with graphic photos of the execution. Even his cremation was mocked, with the paper writing, “this once-a-generation villain should be reduced to ashes within the next eight hours.”

The initial report was less than kind, as it even bashes Chen’s early days: “Chen began his career with the [Chinese] warlords, but he was an opportunistic man and left them to join the KMT revolutionaries. Our government decided to overlook his past and treated him well, hoping that he could turn a new leaf and devote himself to our cause. He enjoyed his status as high-ranking official for most of his life, but who would have thought that his brain was still full of bureaucratic warlord ideals?”

“His rule of Taiwan was reckless and ill-advised, and at the moment of crisis for our country, he was only looking out for himself. He has no understanding of our revolutionary spirit, and had absolutely no confidence in our battle against the communist bandits,” the Central Daily News wrote.

Chen is an often vilified figure as he was presiding over Taiwan when the 228 Incident, an anti-government uprising that was violently suppressed, broke out on Feb. 28, 1947, although his exact role in the incident is still debated. However, he was also known for his unwavering patriotism toward the Republic of China, idealistic political views and loyalty to the KMT. So what did he do to earn the wrath of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石)?

After the 228 Incident, international pressure, especially from the US, called for Chiang to dismiss Chen, who resigned from his post on March 18, 1947. Chiang not only lamented Chen’s departure, but assigned him another post as provincial governor of his native Zhejiang Province, where the Chinese Civil War was still raging on. However, Chiang’s diary shows otherwise — he was furious about Chen’s mishandling of the event.

The Central Daily News article accuses Chen of betraying the KMT forces in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou and surrendering to the advancing People’s Liberation Army troops in the winter of 1948, allowing them to cross the Yangtze River the following year. It listed three major pieces of evidence to Chen’s betrayal, including letters he wrote to his subordinates that included various terms of surrender.